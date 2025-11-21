Review: SaiTong Thai-Delicious Food and Elegant Setting for Theatergoers

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You have your theater tickets, now where to eat? SaiTong Thai is the ideal pre-theatre dining destination for all those who enjoy delectable Thai fare. Located at 244 West 48th Street, it’s just a short walk to the show. This modern, casually elegant restaurant serves a celebration of regional Thai dishes that includes classic favorites and specialties you won’t find anywhere else. Sit back, relax and enjoy the atmosphere as you savor your meal. The 86-seat dining room has two levels, each with its own bar. The service is attentive and helpful making your meal experience a pleasure and ensuring that you will get to the show on time. Lunch, dinner or drinks, it’s a superb restaurant.

The SaiTong Thai team is led by James and Inthira Lam, first-generation immigrants from Hong Kong and Thailand, who entered the world of hospitality in 2013 when they took over the Thai restaurant in Woodside Queens, the Spicy Shallot. With their dedication to quality and consistency, the couple built the restaurant into a beloved neighborhood fixture, and in 2020, their son Brian joined the family business. In 2024, the Lam family opened SaiTong Thai in Hell’s Kitchen with a mission to give back to the Thai community that supported their family over the years.

We visited SaiTong Thai for a meal before a Broadway matinee. They offer a 3-course lunch special for $18 that has just the right variety. Start out with two crispy Spring Rolls in Plum Sauce and a green salad tossed in a special peanut dressing. For your main, select from some of their most popular items. The Pad Se Ew with its wide ribbon noodles is seasoned to perfection. For a slight upcharge, add succulent shrimp. The savory Sauteed Cashew Nut had a generous portion of tender chicken sauteed with cashews and a medley of vegetables. With these and other top selections, you'll be planning another lunch soon.

If preferred, luncheon guests can order from the regular dinner menu as well. There is a wonderful array of choices with salads like Papaya Salad, and Grilled Salmon Salad. Appetizers include a house favorite, the Hat Hai Chicken Wings, Thai Crackers, and Grilled Pork Jowel. Some of the Chef’s Signature Dishes are Yala Beef Steak and Black Spaghetti Crab Curry. Whether you are in the mood for meat, seafood or vegetable dishes, you can be certain SaiTong Thai has something on their menu that will be pleasing and delicious!

With the newly launched beverage program, the variety of drinks to enjoy with meals includes unique craft cocktails, classic cocktails, beer, wine, mocktails and special teas. And don’t miss the tasty Thai desserts such as Mango Delights, Saitong on Ice or Tuay Tong.

It is a pleasure to find a relaxing restaurant in the heart of the Theater District. A visit to SaiTong Thai will make your day in midtown special and will surely become one of your favorites. It is located at 244 W 48th St New York, NY 10036. They serve lunch everyday from 11:30am-4pm and reopen from 5pm-10pm for dinner service, with extended hours until 11pm Monday-Thursday and 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. You can visit www.saitongthai.com for more information, and follow them @saitong.thai.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SaiTong Thai

