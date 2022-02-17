Wines to Celebrate NATIONAL DRINK WINE DAY on Friday 2/18

National Drink Wine Day is held every year on February 18, so that means that it's coming up soon. As you get ready to unwind with a glass or two, why not celebrate with Bottega Vinaia's Pinot Grigio, Cavit's Rosé, and Altemasi's sparkling wines. The good news is that these selections are easily accessible wherever you purchase wine and spirits.

Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio: Located in the northern Italian region of Trentino, Bottega Vinaia works with the highest quality grapes from a select group of family-farmed vineyards to produce its exceptional line of artisanal wines. Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio, a true reflection of its extraordinary terroir, is a medium-bodied, highly aromatic wine with distinct citrus and floral notes. Fresh, dry, and flavorful with a firm structure that leads into a lingering finish, it exudes character, elegance, and finesse on the palate. A wonderful aperitif and an equally splendid complement to creamy pasta, risottos, veal, chicken, and fresh seafood dishes.

Cavit Rosé: The wine is fresh, light and crisp, with delicate aromas and flavors of raspberries, cherries, and watermelon. A blend of native grapes Teroldego and Lagrein, together with Merlot, grown in the picturesque Trentino region in Northern Italy. Ideal with all fish dishes, white meats, and lighter first courses. Also excellent as an aperitif. Enjoy well-chilled.

Altemasi Brut: This premium Italian sparkling wine is produced in the Metodo Classico style, a high-quality process in which the second fermentation is carried out in the bottle, under the prestigious denomination TrentoDOC; a high-altitude, mountainous appellation in Northern Italy known for producing some of the finest sparkling wines in Italy and beyond. Made with 100% Chardonnay, this sparkling wine has a fine perlage with a fruit-forward nose, pleasant toast and brioche notes, and a lengthy, round finish. It is excellent as an aperitif and pairs wells with seafood and pasta dishes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com