Vote Now-2020 GEORGES DUBOEUF BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Artist Label Competition

Fourteen finalists have been chosen for the final vote in the 2020 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Artist Label Competition.

Consumers can now vote for their favorite through Friday, May 1, 2020. The finalists' works have been incorporated into the Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau wine label format and were returned to the Georges Duboeuf Website (www.NouveauLabelContest.com) for voting by consumers via the Website and Social Media platforms (Facebook @georgesduboeuf, or Instagram @duboeufwines). Artists are encouraged to post the submission to their own social media channels to maximize voting.

Since its inception in 2017, more than 3,000 aspiring and established artists have vied for the honor of seeing their work on over one million bottles of Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau each year (as well as Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau and Beaujolais Nouveau Rose). In addition, the winner and runners-up will receive grants totaling nearly $5,000.

Artists who are legal residents of the U.S. and over the age of 21 submitted label designs that reflect the fresh, youthful and vibrant nature of Beaujolais Nouveau, celebrated as "the first wine of the harvest" - a bright, juicy, fruit-forward wine that is released on the third Thursday of November each year (this year on November 19, 2020).

According to Dennis Kreps, who with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, co-owns Quintessential (the family owned-and-operated exclusive importer of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf in the US), "We are tremendously pleased with the number and quality of this year's submissions, and have been amazed by the creativity of entries, many of which reflect the essence of the wine and the legacy of Georges Duboeuf, Beaujolais' 'merchant of happiness' who first brought Nouveau to the world."

Georges Duboeuf is a family owned-and-operated winery in the heart of the Beaujolais region of France with a rich history of collaborating with artists to create iconic labels. The 2019 Artist Label winner from Texas, Laura Runge, drew her inspiration from the celebratory feeling that Beaujolais Nouveau embodies. Her "Joyous Crush" painting featured beautiful, bold colors with fruit names such as grape, tangerine, peach and cranberry to depict the harvest in France with deep pinkish-red and purple tones mimicking the colors of the wine, and greens and blues to reflect the earth and sky.

"It has been a dream come true seeing my art displayed on over a million bottles of Georges Duboeuf wines," says Laura. "Since winning the competition I've reignited my passion for art and welcomed so many new opportunities that I may not have had before."

About Les Vins Georges Duboeuf:

Georges Duboeuf was a premium producer of award-winning French wines from the Beaujolais and Mâconnais regions of Burgundy and the South of France. His legendary palate, his ability to spot great wines and his enthusiasm made him a celebrated figure in the wine industry. The company that he founded, Les Vins Georges Duboeuf, brings to market wines renowned for their quality and value. They work closely with hundreds of small family wine growers to procure the highest quality fruit throughout the region, as well as export many small Chateau and Estate-produced wines that would otherwise not be able to brings their wines to the US. Georges' son, CEO Franck Duboeuf, has taken on the tradition of leading the family winery and company, helping to navigate Les Vins Georges Duboeuf through the world's wine markets as they continue to thrive in the 21st Century. Les Vins Georges Duboeuf is exclusively imported by Quintessential, based in Napa, California.

About Quintessential Wines:

Founded in 2002 by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a family owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated exclusively to representing other multi-generational, family-owned-and-operated producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. These producers, from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com or email at customerservice@quintessentialwines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You