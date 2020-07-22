VOLLEY – Tequila Based Seltzer for National Tequila Day on Friday, 7/24

Editor's Note: With National Tequila Day on Friday, 7/24, it's the ideal time to enjoy the refreshing tequila seltzer, Volley. The handy, attractive cans allow you to take Volley along wherever you go. The tequila seltzer's delightful flavors pair well with cheese and crackers, picnic foods, and light summer meals. Relax and enjoy Volley!

After successfully creating delicious mixers with American Cocktail Company, husband and wife duo Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano set out on a journey to transform the hard seltzer category and develop the first clean tequila seltzer made with the best ingredients. The result is Volley, the ready-to-drink tequila beverage. By putting your favorite tequila soda in a can, Volley is giving you the perfect grab-and-go beverage for any outing, from beaches to backyards.

As the first clean, tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has completely eliminated commonly-used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences and corn syrup. Most other canned offerings on the market tout having 'natural flavors' and fermented cane sugar as their alcohol base which can include up to 100 ingredients. Volley is mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate. It is now available in four flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango.

Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors. This summer, Volley will fund outdoor educational events and clean-ups of public spaces around the United States.

Best enjoyed chilled and from the can, Volley's tantalizing Tequila-forward seltzer (10.5 proof (5.25% ABV)) is free of gluten and added sugar, and has fewer calories than vodka, at only 100-110 calories per can.

When you vow to drink Volley, you are confirming you are a believer of good, clean fun!

Volley is currently available for purchase in a four can variety-pack or single flavor four-pack for an SRP of $11.99 in store or $13.99 online, or individually at $3.00 per 355ml can. Our readers can access it in New York including all around the The Hamptons, New Jersey and Florida markets. Volley can be shipped online nationwide.

For more information on Volley and their new line of wholesome tequila seltzers, visit DrinkVolley.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @DrinkVolley.

For our readers who are heading out to The Hamptons:

Stocked at StayMarquis Residences

With East Coast roots, Volley is fully stocked in hundreds of StayMarquis homes, a premier luxury property rental service based in The Hamptons.

Haven Montauk's Preferred Tequila Seltzer Partner

Volley is fully available for guests in-room and in the community coolers at Haven Montauk Hotel.

Hamptons Luxury Liner X Volley Wraps

Custom Hamptons Luxury Liner buses have been wrapped with Volley branding and will be fully stocked with Volley cans, perfect for kick starting your Hamptons escapade!

Nick's on The Beach Activation

One of Volley's many restaurant partners, Montauk's very own Nick's on the Beach is the site of Volley's upcoming National Tequila Day activation and the future location of the brand's beach cleanups with non-profit partner, Leave No Trace.

Tote Taxi X Volley 4-Packs

Volley's Variety 4-Pack will be featured in all client gift bags for premier courier service, Tote Taxi, extending through the remainder of the summer season.

Rove X Hamptons Jitney Takeovers

Volley will be offered as a featured item on all Rove takeovers of the Hamptons Jitney starting August 1st.

