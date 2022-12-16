VINA LEYDA Chilean Wines-The “Coastal Vineyards” Sauvignon Blanc Wines are Delightful

We have news about Viña Leyda Chilean wines. The highly acclaimed coastal winery has introduced a range called "Coastal Vineyards" and a new look for their portfolio that highlights Leyda's seaside roots and the influence that the Pacific Ocean has on the wines.

In 1998, Viña Leyda laid the groundwork for what is today known as the Leyda Valley when the brand first planted vineyards four kilometers from the Pacific. Originally part of the San Antonio Valley, Leyda realized early on that the maritime influence, differences in soil, and climatic nuances were producing highly distinctive wines displaying a clear sense of place.

With this understanding, Viña Leyda requested the creation of an official Denomination of Origin (D.O.) for Leyda Valley to recognize its unique terroir. The designation was granted in 2002. With 163 hectares under vine, Leyda is known for its exceptionally fresh, cool, coastal Chilean wines representative of the region and its unique terroir.

We sampled two of the Coastal Vineyards' Sauvignon Blanc wines that are very accessible and pleasing. The Viña Leyda Coastal Vineyards "Garuma Sauvignon Blanc 2021 has an SRP of $19.99 and the Viña Leyda Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (SRP, $14.99). Both wines are outstanding values and each pairs beautifully with holiday foods and year-round fare. Get to know them better!

Viña Leyda Coastal Vineyards "Garuma" Sauvignon Blanc 2021 - The grapes for this wine are initially pressed in a whole cluster. 80% of the wine is aged for seven months while 20% is aged in oak and then the wine is blended. Enjoy this wine at 50 to 52 degrees Fahrenheit.

Viña Leyda Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2022 - The grapes for the Reserva are initially pressed with 30% whole cluster and 70% destemmed fruit. The wine is aged for four months in stainless steel. It should be enjoyed at 47 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Viña Leyda Winemaker, Viviana Navarrette lends some interesting insights into the production of the wines. She has stated, "Leyda Valley is, for me, the best terroir for Sauvignon Blanc. It has a unique condition that is the perfect match between cold climate and soil. Leyda Valley is 4 km from the Pacific Ocean, so an abundance of morning fogs, strong winds and maritime influence make these places an extreme terroir. This leads to a slow ripening rate, low natural yields, small clusters and berries, and a strong concentration of flavors and aromas together with high acid levels in the berries. In terms of soils, as these valleys on the west side of the coastal mountain range, facing the ocean directly, they have granitic soils which is the main soil composition, but also important maritime deposits where you can find spots of limestone spots in some specific places. These soils are excellent for producing vibrant Sauvignon Blanc with long and firm palates. The quality of these Sauvignon Blancs excels through, with great intensity, typical cool-climate herbaceous character together with citrus aromas and fresh bright palates."

For more information on Viña Leyda wines, please visit https://www.leyda.cl/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Viña Leyda