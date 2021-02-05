VALENTINE'S DAY DINING in NYC – Treat Yourself and Loved Ones

It's that time of year to celebrate the people we adore. There's good news for galentines, valentines, and everyone who wants to share the love with tasty cuisine. Indoor dining will return to NYC on February 14 at 25% capacity. So whether you wish to dine in, take out, prep a meal kit, or get a delivery, you can indulge and enjoy with our selections. We have the spots that are offering top menus and specialties. Make your plans and your reservations! You'll also like variety of menus and price points.

La Goulue (Upper East Side) The Michelin-recognized French Bistro, helmed by the legendary award-winning Executive Chef Antoine Camin, will highlight a three-course prix fixe menu on February 13th and 14th that will begin with a welcome glass of Frerejean Freres Champagne and an amuse of Egg Custard and Perigold black truffle. From there guests can choose from options such as Lobster Consommé, clear lobster broth, garnished with poached lobster; Hamachi Tartare, Japonais tartare, micro shiso and wasabi-coriander coulis; Steamed Halibut with daikon kraut, yuzu emulsion and trout caviar; Steak Au Poivre, 12 oz. New York strip with green peppercorn sauce and hand cut French fries; Profiteroles Croquantes, Choux puffs with vanilla ice cream, drizzled in a warm chocolate sauce; and Tarte Tatin, a caramelized upside-down apple tart with Vermont crème fraiche. It is priced at $125 and will be offered for take-out and their heated outdoor dining. There will be two seatings at 6pm-6:30pm and 8pm-8:30pm. Visit: https://www.lagouluerestaurant.com/.

MakiMaki (Midtown) For a fun, romantic, and out-of-the-box Valentine's Day date night idea, test out your partner's (or your Galentine's!) sushi-making skills! Innovative sushi restaurant MakiMaki recently launched HomeChef, a DIY sushi-making kit, with everything you need to make quality sushi from the comfort of your kitchen. Whip up classic Salmon Avocado rolls, or choose your own destiny by exploring new sushi combos with your date! HomeChef comes in either Standard ($95 - 6 oz each of Salmon, Hamachi, Yellowfin Tuna, and Kanikama (crab meat) or Premium ($135 - 6 oz each of Bluefin Toro, Salmon Belly, Salmon, and Hamachi), and includes rice + rice vinegar (for the optimal sushi rice), produce (avocado, cucumber, scallion, gobo, takuan, + shiso) seasonings, a rolling mat, and nori. Guests can also opt for at-home Shabu-Shabu (Japanese hot pot) kits ($210), which include A-5 Wagyu Beef from Miyazaki, and plenty of veg and garnishes. Each kit serves 4 (for a double date with your pod, or extras for lunch!) and comes with pairing cards and recipe cards, for a unique Valentine's Day activity. Order for delivery here to select regions within Manhattan W4th St to E 88th St) or pick up in store at MakiMaki's 360 Lexington Ave location on Tuesday and Thursday. Visit: http://makimaki.nyc/.

UN Plaza Grill (Midtown East) The four-course Valentine's Day menu from UN Plaza Grill is a romantic sharing experience to-go and will also be offering in the warm embrace of the restaurant's stunning, beautifully lit interior. The restaurant boasts fine kosher cuisine. The menu is priced at $150 for two, $175 with a bottle of Sparkling Wine. Celebrants of Cupid's big day will share a silky Porcinii Bisque to start and then choose from four appetizer options -including UN Plaza Grill's scintillating and wildly popular Tuna Pizza, avocado crème, capers, red onions, black olives, serrano pepper, micro greens, teriyaki drizzle - for one to share. They'll each select an entree - the likes of Rack of Lamb roasted Tuscan squash, plum tomato chutney, lime-mint-chimichurri and Grilled Salmon. asparagus, oyster mushrooms & artichokes, vodka sauce - before sharing the Chef's Chocolate Valentine Surprise. Visit: https://unplazagrill.com/.

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park (Midtown) For Valentine's Day, Jams will be mixing a special "All the Stops" cocktail that that is sure to delight lovers and many more. Jams is currently offering a limited café experience serving delicious market driven light bites, pastries, coffee, cocktails, beer, and wine. Helmed by critically acclaimed Chef Jonathan Waxman, Jams is a 100-seat restaurant and bar committed to working with local farmers and vendors to source the best and freshest seasonal ingredients. The menus are filled with dishes inspired by the local region and based on each season's bounty. Visit: https://www.1hotels.com/central-park/taste/jams.

Valentine's Day at Mercado Little Spain (Hudson Yards) Whether you're solo-dining or celebrating with your significant other, José Andrés' Mercado Little Spain if offering two separate experiences this Valentine's Day. Reservations are available at Spanish Diner's open-air patio under the Highline, for a special prix-fixe menu ($65/pp) including the José Taco with Jamon Iberico and caviar, Croquetas de Marisco, and grilled Iberico pork shoulder with pear cream and a red wine sauce. Finish the evening with a cava toast and Nuestro Cardenal, a crispy meringue filled with brandy whipped cream and chocolate ganache topped with raspberry chocolate. For those staying in, take a trip to Spain at home with their special menu for two ($120) featuring a bottle of Jose Cuvee Cava, Jamon Ibérico, Queso Manchego, Lobster Paella, and Tarta de Chocolate. Those looking to get extra romantic can add a dozen red roses to the order for $45. Pre-order on TOCK. Visit: https://www.littlespain.com

Jungsik (Tribeca) The highly acclaimed two-starred Michelin restaurant spotlighting New Korean cuisine will be offering a prix-fixe menu for outdoor dining. Guests can enjoy their meal in a heated, private cabana. The 8-course menu from Chef Suyoung Park includes dishes such as Osetra Caviar, Royal Bibimbap, and a Mini Truffle Cone. The meal is $275 per person, with the option to add a wine pairing for an additional $225 per person. Seatings are available at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Reservations can be made here. Jungsik is located at 2 Harrison Street, New York, NY. Visit: http://jungsik.com/.

Hortus NYC (Nomad) The Michelin-recognized, modern Korean restaurant will be serving their special Valentine's Day menu for lunch and dinner on February 13 and 14. The menu can be enjoyed in the restaurant's hidden garden oasis, or via takeout/delivery. Executive Chef Youjin Jung's menu will cost $70 per person, with the option to add a wine pairing for an additional $40 per person. The prix-fixe meal will begin with the Hortus Royal Platter (chilled lobster tail, tuna tataki, and shrimp cocktail), and will be followed by the choice of one appetizer (Truffle Noodles with thai bird chili and assorted mushrooms, or Sea Urchin with yuzu harissa, soft shell crab, and fresh sea urchin), one main from the standard menu, and one dessert from the standard menu. Should couples doing takeout or delivery be interested, Hortus NYC will be offering the meal for $170 total, complete with a 375 ml bottle of Pol Roger Champagne. To place an order for takeout or delivery, email order@hortusnyc.com before February 11. Visit: https://www.hortusnyc.com/.

Rosella (East Village) The recently opened sushi restaurant is from chefs Jeff Miller and Yoni Lang and beverage director TJ Provenzano. Emphasizing locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, Rosella's menu features small plates, nigiri sets, sushi rolls, and soups and noodles, complemented by a selection of domestic wine, cider, and small-batch sake. For Valentine's Day weekend (2/12-2/14), Rosella will be offering a one-weekend-only menu, available for both pick up (pre-order on Tock) and outdoor dining, for $95 per person. The menu includes signature items from Rosella's menu, in addition to exclusive items, including Citrus Salad with oro blanco grapefruit, satsuma mandarin, and blood orange; King Crab & Sunchoke with clarified butter and sunchoke sauce; Four-Piece Nigiri including Rosella signatures such as cured shrimp, smoked trout, amberjack with chives and sesame, and fluke with chili and citrus; Chirashi Bowl with luxurious ingredients like uni, fatty bluefin, and salmon roe; Laksa Broth, a spicy shrimp-coconut broth with maitake mushrooms; and Sake Lees from Brooklyn Kura and Chocolate Cremeux with Dark Chocolate Tuile. Visit: https://www.rosellanyc.com/.

Soogil (East Village) The luxurious French Korean Valentine's Day Tasting Menu ($135) from Chef Soogil Lim offers an elegant culinary experience with Black Truffle Foie Gras Terrine with mache salad, truffle vinaigrette, dates and winter Périgord black truffle; Sunchoke Soup with crispy sea scallop, black truffle and bacon; gochujang-crusted Chilean Sea Bass with roasted beets and pickled kumquat; Beef Wellington with prosciutto, sake and spinach; and Black Truffle + Dark Chocolate Panna Cotta, with an optional Uni Bowl (smoked trout roe, matsutake mushroom, seaweed rice, $28). A wine pairing from a former Per Se sommelier includes a crisp, fresh 2018 Domaine Vocoret Chablis for the Sea Bass, Sunchoke Soup and Uni, and 2018 Castellare de Castellini Chianti Classico for the Foie Gras and Beef Wellington ($78 for 2 half bottles). Delivery/pickup from 12pm - 9pm via Tock; reservations for the cozy heated outdoor dining via Resy for 5pm or 7:30pm on 2/14. Their Caviar and Champagne Box with 2 ounces of Regalis golden osetra caviar, a half bottle of Champagne Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru, buckwheat blini, crème fraiche and all the traditional accompaniments will be available all Valentine's weekend for gifting and celebrating (serves two, $235, via Tock). Visit: https://www.soogil.com/.

Ed's Lobster Bar (SoHo) This year, Chef Ed McFarland has Valentine's Day meals to love. They include a Valentine's Day Package For Two that is available for dine-in on February 14, 2021. It includes $2 Oysters On The Halfshell; $30 for a 1.5 Steamed or Broiled Whole Lobster; and Half Priced Bottles of Bubbly. Available for takeout and delivery from February 12-14, 2021 for $200 is a menu of One Dozen Oysters On The Half Shell; Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail; Tiramisu; Blueberry Creme Brulee; and a Bottle of Bubbly. To make a reservation or to order takeout or delivery guests can call 212-3433236 or visit https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/.

The Capital Grille (Multiple Locations) This Valentine's Day weekend, The Capital Grille is offering an elegant three-course takeout dinner for two, featuring starters of Prosciutto Wrapped Mozzarella and Field Green Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette, followed by an entrée of Hand Cut Filet Mignon and Butter Poached Lobster Tails. Also included are Sam's Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus, perfectly complemented by a dessert trio of the restaurant's signature brûlée-style Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake and Chocolate Covered Strawberries. The full wine list and Stoli Doli cocktail are available for takeout. Orders can be placed online at https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home for pickup on Feb. 13 and 14.

Great Performances (GP) and Baldor Foods Meal Kits (Delivery Option) This Valentine's Day, Baldor Specialty Foods has teamed up with the highly acclaimed NYC caterer, Great Performances to bring consumers a selection of romantic Valentine's Day themed meal kits as unique as their love. Indulge in items that include whole roasted rack of lamb or truffled winter veggie pot pies that are heart-shaped of course. Couples can order these meal kits right to their front door, and even prepare them together for a special, romantic meal at home. End with two luscious chocolate mousse heart shaped cakes prepared by the company's pastry chefs for a sweet finish. Each kit serves 2. For more information, please visit: https://www.baldorfood.com/search?q=great+performances&yt22=Product+Search

American Brass (Long Island City) The restaurant is offering a $90 prix-fixe menu for Valentine's Day with Champagne or Gougère to start. Appetizers include a choice of Roasted Foie Gras, Endive Salad, Cauliflower Soup or Tuna Crudo with Avocado Mousse, Mango, lime and crispy quinoa. Entrees feature Scallops with blood orange sabayon, salsify and crispy leeks, Tortellini with butternut squash, sherry cream and pumpkin seed "tuile", Atlantic Salmon and Roasted Beef Strip Loin with crispy potato pavè, roasted root vegetables and red wine jus. For dessert, indulge in a choice of Mandarin Olive Oil Cake, Lemon Trifle or Chocolate Passionfruit Tart. Reservations for one of their private outdoor greenhouses overlooking the NYC skyline can be made by visiting, https://www.americanbrasslic.com/.

JACX&CO. (Long Island City) The new food hall located in Long Island City is open for takeout and local Queens delivery. Through JACX&CO's turnkey online ordering platform Bbot, guests can add dishes from a variety of vendors to one order for a multi-course meal. From 2/12 through 2/14 Méxology will offer a "Taco Bout Love" DIY Taco Kit ($48) which includes guacamole, 6 tacos (pork al pastor, chicken tinga or spicy grilled veggies), tortillas, churros, and a quart of Passion Fruit Margarita Mix (alcohol not included). Or, choose from on-the-go Italian fare at Al Volo, crispy, thin crust pizza at Beebe's, innovative, naturally smoked franks from Crif Dogs, globally inspired rice bowls from FIELDTRIP, all-day cafe fare at Ghaya, omakase sushi and seasonal kaiseki dishes from Kissaki, traditional and modern Chinese dishes from Lotus + Cleaver, and Israeli inspired Mediterranean street food from Taïm. Visit: https://jacxandco.com/.

Little Chef Little Café (Long Island City) Their Valentine's Day Dinner to go is affordably priced at $35 per person for 3 courses and includes a Burrata Salad, choice of Sliced Steak Chimichurri; Garlic Butter Shrimp; Fig & Herb Crusted Salmon with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, or a vegan Eggplant Rollatini with roasted vegetables and potatoes. Luscious Chocolate Mousse Cup or Raspberry Cheesecake are the sweet finale options. Orders must be placed by 2/8 for pickup from 2/12 through 2/14. In addition, Chef Diana Manalang will also make festive treats like Heart Shaped Brownie Cookies and Valentine's Cupcakes which can be ordered ahead of time and will also available at the café on Valentine's Day for any last minute gifts and treats. For family celebrations, Le Petit Valentine menu for kids ($12) offers a choice of Heart Shaped Pizza, Baked Mac & Cheese or Baked Panko Nuggets and dessert. Visit: https://www.littlecheflittlecafe.com/.

Nuhma NYC (Long Island City) Chef Nuhma Tuazon and owner of Nuhma NYC is offering Cupid's Cuisine, a 4-course dinner for two for $130. Starts include Wild Mushroom Arancini, Maryland Lump Crab Cakes and Devils on Horseback with bacon and Danish blue cheese. For the first course enjoy Lobster Ravioli with pink sauce or Burrata with red endive and apple-truffle jam on grilled sourdough. The main course includes a choice of Red Wine Braised Short Ribs with celery root, potato gratin and broccolini or Roasted Sasso Chicken with foie gras butter, shaved truffles, duck fat potatoes, broccolini and chicken jus. Desserts include a choice of Hot Fudge Chocolate Pudding Cake or Banana Tarte Tatin with salted caramel and creme anglaise. Nuhma NYC will also offer the ability to add in a bouquet of flowers from Casa Mona, in addition to cookies and Chocolate Bon Bon Boxes. Orders can be placed by emailing info@NuhmaNYC.com or calling 212-673-1806. Visit: https://nuhmanyc.com/.

Fornino (Grreenpoint, Brooklyn) Order a Pizza Love Fest Feast from Fornino in Greenpoint from February 12th - 14th, perfect for Valentine's Day Weekend. The feast, which is offered for dine in guests and delivery is $95 and includes an Imported Cheese & Fruit Plate, Large Salad, 2 Heart Shaped Pizzas, Tiramisu, Strawberries and a bottle of wine. Without wine, the kit is $70. The offering will be available from Friday 4pm - 7pm, Saturday and Sunday from 2pm - 7pm. And heart shaped pizzas will be offered a la carte for anyone that requests one that weekend. Visit: https://www.fornino.com/.

Modern Love (Brooklyn) At the romantically inclined vegan restaurant, Chef Isa Chandra Moskowitz has prepared individually priced and available options including the Seitan Francaise with mashed potatoes with mustard greens with grilled lemon ($19); Oyster Mushroom Calamari with spicy mayo, old bay, hot sauce and lemon ($11.50); and Cream of wild mushroom soup with truffled arugula ($8). For dessert, there's Berry & Mascarpone Mason Jar with graham crumbles ($9). The menu is also available entirely gluten-free. Visit: https://www.modernlovebrooklyn.com/.

Concord Hill (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) The restaurant will offer a to go three-Course Valentine's Day Dinner for Two with Cocktails ($150 for 2; $75 each additional guest) to celebrate in style - and without breaking the bank. Chef Guy Kairi marries luxury with comfort in his menu with Lobster Salad with whole Maine lobster, artichokes, caramelized onions, greens, pickled peppers and olives;Sasso Chicken with Black Truffles, baby carrots and potatoes; and decadent Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake with raspberries. Bar Manager Victor Bautista will add two housemade Valentine's Day-inspired cocktails to enjoy with (or before) the dinner. And with Valentine's Day falling on Sunday this year, Concord Hill will also have their 'Bring Brunch Home Kit' for two ($45) available with everything needed to make an extra-special brunch at home over the weekend, plus boozy brunch options to add! Orders for 2/14 dinner must be placed by 2/11 at 7pm and for brunch kit a day in advance. Reservations for a la carte outdoor dining via OpenTable. Visit: http://www.concordhillbk.com/.

Harriet's Lounge at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn) will be offering a 3-course prix fixe menu for two with a champagne toast and a wine pairing option for $165/couple. Menu options include WALDORF SALAD (chicory, apple, celery, grapes, walnut, lemon vinaigrette); TUNA TARTARE (Winter Radish, Citrus Ponzu, Potato Chips); FILET MIGNON (Confit Sunchoke, Wild Forest Mushroom, Nettle Pesto, Bordelaise); LOBSTER ARROZ BOMBA (Maine Lobster, Bomba Rice, Leek Sofrito, Saffron Aioli); MACAROONS; and MOLTEN CHOCOLATE (Hazelnut Praline, Espresso Ice Cream). The lounge is located on the 10th floor offering spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline, from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Statue of Liberty. Featuring floor to ceiling windows, the view of the city floods the 2,800 square-foot space with natural light during the day and showcases sparkling skyline views at night. Visit: https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/harriets-rooftop-lounge.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com