URBANSPACE UNION SQUARE is Now Open

Urbanspace, New York City's leading market maker, has opened Urbanspace Union Square, a 10,000 square foot food hall with an expansive back patio space at Zero Irving, just steps from Union Square Park and the Union Square transit hub.

The modern, airy, bright food hall features 13 food entrepreneurs ranging from iconic restaurants to up-and-coming concepts, many of whom have grown with the Urbanspace brand. The food hall is located on the ground floor of Zero Irving, a new ground-up, tech-focused mixed-use/office building recently completed by RAL Development.

The Zero Irving project was created to deliver true community benefits to the Union Square-14th Street neighborhood - including tech education, workforce development services, and a large public food hall - in addition to trophy office space. As part of Zero Irving's public benefit commitments to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, Urbanspace set out to reserve 25% of the vendor spots for first-time entrepreneurs or start-up companies that have operated for less than four years. Ultimately this goal was greatly exceeded as nearly half of vendors fit this qualification, including: Summer Salt (Baja tacos and burritos), Twenty One Grains (gluten-free grain bowls), Kid Brother Pizza (market-driven pizza by Chef Michael Davis), Pita Yeero (Greek gyros and salads), Plant Junkie (plant-based comfort food), and Goat Cafe (specialty coffee and pastry).

The full list of vendors is rounded out with Bao by Kaya (bao buns and noodles), Bobwhite Counter (tasty fried chicken and sandwiches), Playa Bowls (fresh smoothies and juices), Wafels & Dinges (Belgian waffles), Top Hops (craft beer and cocktail bar), Casa Toscana (Italian focaccia sandwiches), and GoFish (sushi boxes).

"Providing a launch platform for concepts to incubate and watching them grow is the most rewarding part of our business," says Urbanspace President Eldon Scott. "Within this food hall, for example, we're seeing a seasonal Union Square Holiday Market vendor turn into a full-time food hall vendor in the same neighborhood. After operating in Union Square Park with our Holiday Market for 29 years, we're honored to add to the fabric of the vibrant Union Square community. We anticipate serving a diverse mix of students, office workers, and local residents."

"The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived," said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director of Union Square Partnership. "If there's one thing Union Square is known for, it's great food options, and with more than a dozen exciting new purveyors under one roof - including six first-time operators and start ups - this is sure to be the hottest new destination for local workers, residents, and visitors to grab a bite. Urbanspace Union Square joins a long list of over 100 ground-floor businesses that have decided to open in Union Square-14th Street in the last two years, furthering the district's role as an ever-burgeoning hub for creativity, tech, culture, jobs and more, while also serving as a terrific indicator that the area continues to rebound, with even more exponential growth on the horizon."

"We are excited to see Urbanspace Union Square opening at Zero Irving. This vibrant food hall experience will help deliver on our vision for a modern mixed-use building that connects with its local environment," said Josh Wein, Managing Director at RAL. "We believe Urbanspace Union Square becomes a true destination for the neighborhood at large and an incredible amenity for Zero Irving's office tenants."

Urbanspace Union Square is the fifth New York City food hall from Urbanspace. Earlier this year Urbanspace opened Urbanspace Pearl in the Financial District as well as Urban Hawker, a Singapore-style hawker center in Midtown. Urbanspace Union Square is located at 124 E 14th Street on the ground floor of Zero Irving and open Sunday through Wednesday 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 7 a.m. - midnight.

About Urbanspace

Urbanspace develops immersive public markets which connect consumers with creative local food and retail brands. The market maker works in the ever-larger gap left by national chains and delivery-only brands by offering authenticity and experience. Each place is purposefully designed for local community building, brought to life by local entrepreneurs. What began at London's Camden Lock in the 1970's as a weekend market, has evolved into the leading operator of food halls and popup markets in the US. Urbanspace is opening over 170 kitchens in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the greater Washington DC area with more in planning. Keep up with Urbanspace for exciting chef and market announcements at urbanspacenyc.com and follow updates for Urbanspace markets in New York at @urbanspacenyc.

ABOUT UNION SQUARE PARTNERSHIP

For over 45 years, Union Square Partnership has been working to ensure the best possible neighborhood for its residents, businesses, and visitors. As the leading advocate for the Union Square-14th Street community, USP works to enhance the neighborhood's quality of life by creating a cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable environment. With a vibrant community continuing to evolve and grow, Union Square Partnership's role is now more important than ever. USP is dedicated to the neighborhood and works 24/7 to ensure that Union Square remains a phenomenal place to live, work, and visit.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Urbanspace/Union Square Partnership