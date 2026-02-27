Review: BERIMBAU BRAZILIAN TABLE in Midtown-Experience this Restaurant Gem

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a city that boasts global cuisines, the recently opened Berimbau Brazilian Table in midtown Manhattan is a stand-out. The restaurant draws its name and spirit from the berimbau, the soulful one-string instrument at the heart of Brazil’s capoeira tradition. Every aspect of this stylish eatery is designed to please guests from the food and drink to the service and venue. You will feel completely transported to the fine hospitality that travelers relish when visiting Brazil. There are many opportunities to enjoy meals at Berimbau. They serve lunch, an executive lunch, Brazilian Social Hour, dinner, and weekend brunches.

The restaurant has been created by Rio-born restaurateur Mario de Matos whose lifelong goal has been to bring the rhythm, warmth, and flavors of Brazil to New York City. He opened his first eatery, Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen on Carmine Street in the West Village. Its success has led to the larger restaurant, Berimbeau Brazilian Table that has been a true cultural and culinary destination for its guests.

The kitchen is helmed Executive Chef Victor Vasconcellos, a São Paulo native with deep roots in Brazilian gastronomy. He has created a tempting menu with a modern flair that guests are treasuring. There are choices for all tastes and styles that include meat dishes, seafood, as well as vegetarian and vegan selections.

We came by Berimbau Brazilian Table in Midtown just before attending a show. The cocktails are exquisite. Curated by bartender Pedro Bezerra, the program highlights cachaça-based classics and creative drinks that are wonderfully balanced such as Angada with jambuzera cachaça, cajá fruit, and honey. Popular Berimbau Classic cocktails include the Neblina made with mijenta tequila, lime, agave, ginger beer, topped with passion fruit-mango foam and the Nosso Fashioned with Angel’s Envy Bourbon, banana caramel, and Angostura bitters. Of course, the beverage program has a top selection of wine, beer, and alcohol-free blends.

Start every meal with Brazilian Snacks for the Table. The Pão de Queijo is a traditional cheese bread made in-house with tapioca flour that is gluten free, served warm with a ricotta brown-butter herb dip. And the good news is you can order some to-go and bake or air fry them at home. Other starters include Pastel, two Brazilian empanadas with a daily filling. The Ceviche is already a customer favorite. The Hamachi is made with a cajá citrus sauce, espellete pepper, and dill. From the Soup and Salad menu, we savored Fig & Delicata Salad with a fresh, flavorful combination of fig, frisée, balsamic vinaigrette, baby spinach, pecan and pumpkin seed crumble, with roasted delicata.

When you move on to the main courses they are so enticing, you want to come back soon for another meal. We enjoyed two highly recommended dishes. The Galeto is tender organic chicken complemented by a mandioquinha purée, frisée greens, and corn farofa. It’s a one-of-a-kind entrée The Stroganoff is the best you’ll ever have with beef tenderloin, mushrooms, cream & tomato sauce, rice, and potato sticks. If you’re dining with a group, the Picanha Feast for 3 is a Brazilian favorite, prepared tableside. It includes a 38 oz elite prime picanha, broccolini rice, handcut fries, bacon farofa, vinaigrette, and a baby gem salad. Beef lovers will enjoy every delicious bite! Other top selections include Red Snapper, Pork Chop and more.

Never leave without dessert. Delectable choices to please your sweet tooth include Pudim de Café com Leite, a coffee infused flan, with caramel. The Bolo de Chocoate Gelado is a luscious chocolate cake served with paçoca ice cream. Enjoy Brigadeiro, their rich chocolate truffles and more.

Berimbau is a gem of a restaurant in the heart of midtown that serves the local business community, theatergoers, shoppers and those touring the city. Our readers will like to know that its interiors are a gallery showcasing contemporary Brazilian artists making it a true cultural destination for guests. With Berimbau's two locations in New York City, you have an opportunity to enjoy the finest Brazilian fare in a welcoming setting that makes you feel like family.

Berimbau Brazilian Table in Midtown is located at 3 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018. Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen in the West Village is located at 43 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit HERE. With the two locations in New York City, you have an opportunity to enjoy the finest Brazilian fare in a welcoming setting that makes you feel like family.

Photo Credit: Serafina Marketing

