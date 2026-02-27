Starchild Rooftop and Rosevale Cocktail Room Specials in March

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We are pleased to share with our readers details on upcoming events and programming at Starchild Rooftop, the rooftop bar and late-night lounge with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, and Rosevale Cocktail Room, its sister cocktail lounge, in the heart of the Theater District.

For Saint Patrick’s Day, Rosevale and Starchild will offer specialty Irish-inspired cocktails perfect for celebrating the holiday. Offerings include:

-The Westie Fashioned ($19) - Irish whiskey, honey, bitters, thyme and big cube

-Blue Ruin ($19) - Irish whiskey, lemon, honey, soda and thyme

-Rosevale Irish Coffee* ($50) - Served Tableside for two, this drink includes Irish Whiskey, Calvados, Italian Coffee Liqueur, Winter Spiced Syrup & Botanicals, Fresh Whipped Cream, Kiss of Chocolate **Only available at Rosevale Cocktail Room

Additionally, back by popular demand, Starchild will be hosting Rooftop Records nights, with special vinyl DJ sets, and records for sale from local NYC record store, Ergot Records. The event will run bi-weekly on Wednesday nights from 8PM – 11PM.

Rosevale Cocktail Room will also offer $10 classic espresso martinis to celebrate National Espresso Martini Day on March 15 from open to close.

Strarchild Rooftop and Rosevale Cocktail Room are located at 305 W 48th St, New York, NY. 10036

Photo Credit: Carver Road Hospitality