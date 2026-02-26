SKIRT STEAK Now Open in the Chelsea Neighborhood

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Skirt Steak is officially back in the Chelsea neighborhood to the delight of the eatery’s guests. It has built a loyal following for its approachable, walk-in–friendly format and focused menu.

The popular, chef-driven prix fixe steak frites restaurant from Chef Laurent Tourondel is serving its signature meal, the American wagyu skirt steak, peppercorn-béarnaise, field greens, and unlimited hand-cut fries all for $48. You can follow up your meal with a selection from Skirt Steak’s beloved dessert trolley featuring six house-made pies and cakes (all priced at $13).

Skirt Steak is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A $40 prix fixe brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays, in addition to the Skirt Steak and Frites dinner.

Skirt Steak is located 835 6th Avenue (at 29th Street) New York, NY 10001. The restaurant is very near to some of the city’s favorite destinations that includes Madison Square Garden and the Empire State Building,

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Skirt Steak