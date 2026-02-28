SALT & STRAW with 2 Locations in NYC Offers Cereal-sly Delicious Series 

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The latest monthly flavor series from Salt & Straw is now available at your local scoop shops on the Upper West Side and the West Village. The beloved Cereal-sly Delicious Series returns – taking inspiration from the classic cereals that defined childhood mornings to create five distinctive, cereal inspired flavors that play into the joy, nostalgia, and comfort of youth.

Best paired with an episode of your favorite cartoon, co-founder and head ice cream innovator Tyler Malek's March flavors include:

-Pots of Gold and Rainbows – Toasty, cereal-steeped ice cream tossed with hand-sorted, rainbow marshmallows; an especially perfect flavor to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with on March 17th!

-Snap ‘N Crackle Marshmallow Treats – Rice Krispie marshmallow florentines crushed and scattered through salted vanilla ice cream

-Peanut Butter Brownie Cereal Puffs – Double-baked, Reese’s-coated peanut butter brownie puffs folded into peanut butter-marbled, milk chocolate ice cream

-NEW - Concord Grape Nut Crumble – Concord grape juice frozen yogurt swirled with rich Grape Nut pudding, and studded with a toasted pecan and Grape Nut crumble

-NEW - Captain’s Berried Treasure (v) – Cereal-steeped coconut and oat milk ice cream swirled with fruity, housemade “crunch berries,” bright pink and purple cookie puffs made with freeze-dried strawberries and blackberries

Additionally, guests can pick up Salt & Straw’s first-ever collector sticker – inspired by Pots of Gold and Rainbows – when visiting their local shop, simply by asking to receive one upon purchase of a Cereal-sly Delicious Series flavor.

For more information on Salt & Straw, locations, and hours of operation, please visit Craft Made, Curiously Delicious Ice Cream | Salt & Straw.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Salt & Straw