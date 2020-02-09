The Seaport District Launches SEAPORT KIDS â€“ Special Youth Programming Series for Lower Manhattan

The historic Seaport neighborhood now providing special discounts and events tailored to the community's youth including skate deals at Winterland Rink, sugar cookie and sundae making classes, free, interactive play areas and more.

WHAT:

The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announces its newest program launch, Seaport Kids - an array of activations, events and discounts for Lower Manhattan resident children under 18. From the cobblestones to Pier 17, local members of the community will have access to special events and parties designed just for the little locals, to children's menus and kid-friendly perks, as well as interactive installations.

Details are as follows:

Skate the Skyline: Every Tuesday afternoon starting at 3pm, New York City's only open-air, rooftop ice rink will offer $5 admission to community residents who reside in specific area codes (listed here ), and optional skate rentals for just $5; children under 5 years-old skate free with an accompanying adult. Located on The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District, the offer can be redeemed by showing a proof of address within the Seaport Skate House day of.

Every Tuesday afternoon starting at 3pm, New York City's only open-air, rooftop ice rink will offer $5 admission to community residents who reside in specific area codes (listed ), and optional skate rentals for just $5; children under 5 years-old skate free with an accompanying adult. Located on The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District, the offer can be redeemed by showing a proof of address within the Seaport Skate House day of. Play & Glow: Making art accessible through play, designers Lateral Office and CS Design created Wave-Field, a series of larger-than-life seesaws that illuminate and sing when activated. Currently living on Seaport Square next to Pier 17, these seesaws encourage active play between friends and family of all ages.

Making art accessible through play, designers Lateral Office and CS Design created Wave-Field, a series of larger-than-life seesaws that illuminate and sing when activated. Currently living on Seaport Square next to Pier 17, these seesaws encourage active play between friends and family of all ages. Family Yoga with Karma Kids Yoga: The ever-popular free fitness program Seaport Fit has introduced a new series of children's workout classes in partnership with Karma Kids Yoga. A great activity that is fun for the whole family, these free classes will be held Saturday, February 22 and March 21 starting at 10 am. Sign up via Universe.com.

The ever-popular free fitness program Seaport Fit has introduced a new series of children's workout classes in partnership with Karma Kids Yoga. A great activity that is fun for the whole family, these free classes will be held Saturday, February 22 and March 21 starting at 10 am. Sign up via Malibu Farm Free Hot Chocolate and Sugar Cookie Workshops: From pier to pier, Chef Helene Henderson brings her farm-fresh Southern California-style dining to New York City's Pier 17. With a menu fit for all ages, Malibu Farm is offering complimentary hot chocolate for children with the purchase of a meal through the winter.

On February 4, 18 and 25, Malibu Farm will be hosting a series of Sugar Cookie Workshops, inviting families to gather and follow along Malibu Farm's expert decorator as they guide young pastry designers through an hour-long class. Classes are $25 pp, starting at 5 pm. Tickets can be purchasedhere.

Kids' Favorites at Cobble & Co. : The Seaport District's contemporary American restaurant is taking back family meal nights with $5 children's meals on Sunday's. Enjoy family-friendly meals including Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese and more starting at 4 pm.

: The Seaport District's contemporary American restaurant is taking back family meal nights with $5 children's meals on Sunday's. Enjoy family-friendly meals including Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese and more starting at 4 pm. Explore Local History: A cultural institution dedicated to telling the story of the rise of New York as a port city and its critical role in the development of our country, the South Street Seaport Museum uses its historic buildings and ships located throughout the district to provide interactive exhibits, education and experiences. Starting February 4, children under 8 years-old visiting the museum will receive complimentary tickets when accompanied by a paying adult.

A cultural institution dedicated to telling the story of the rise of New York as a port city and its critical role in the development of our country, the South Street Seaport Museum uses its historic buildings and ships located throughout the district to provide interactive exhibits, education and experiences. Starting February 4, children under 8 years-old visiting the museum will receive complimentary tickets when accompanied by a paying adult. McNally Jackson Children's Events: Independent bookseller McNally Jackson will be hosting children's events the second Saturday of every month. Kicking off on Saturday, February 8 is the Tree of Hearts, Valentine's edition. Make your own "Tree of Hearts" with materials provided by McNally Jackson for a keepsake gift this holiday. On Sunday, February 16 at 3 pm, author Kamilla Benko will launch her latest book Fire in the Star, the third in the enchanting series The Unicorn Quest. Every Sunday at 11am, McNally Jackson will be hosting Kids Storytime hosted by Tara Sonin Schlesinger. No reservations are required, and events are free to attend.

Independent bookseller McNally Jackson will be hosting children's events the second Saturday of every month. Kicking off on Saturday, February 8 is the Tree of Hearts, Valentine's edition. Make your own "Tree of Hearts" with materials provided by McNally Jackson for a keepsake gift this holiday. On Sunday, February 16 at 3 pm, author Kamilla Benko will launch her latest book Fire in the Star, the third in the enchanting series The Unicorn Quest. Every Sunday at 11am, McNally Jackson will be hosting Kids Storytime hosted by Tara Sonin Schlesinger. No reservations are required, and events are free to attend. Big Gay Ice Cream School: Class is in session at the widely popular ice cream shop, Big Gay Ice Cream. Join February 17,19, and 21 for how-to classes at the Seaport District location and learn how to make milkshakes, Big Gay Ice Cream specialty cones and sundaes. Classes are limited to 10 children per class starting at 12 pm, and tickets are $15; secure your spot here.

Class is in session at the widely popular ice cream shop, Big Gay Ice Cream. Join February 17,19, and 21 for how-to classes at the Seaport District location and learn how to make milkshakes, Big Gay Ice Cream specialty cones and sundaes. Classes are limited to 10 children per class starting at 12 pm, and tickets are $15; secure your spot Explore Black History at TRAJET: As part of Black History Month, creative group Black Gotham Experience will host a free exhibit titled TRAJET - the exploration of different ways of traversing countries, languages and identities. Located at 192 Front Street, the event will take place on February 15 from 6-9 pm and open for all ages.

WHERE:

Winterland Rink: The Rooftop at Pier 17, 89 South Street

Seesaws: Seaport Square (in between Piers 16 and 17), 89 South Street

Kids Karma Yoga: 4th Floor of Pier 17, 89 South Street

Malibu Farm: Pier 17, 89 South Street

Cobble & Co.: 19 Fulton Street

South Street Seaport Museum: 12 Fulton Street

McNally Jackson: 4 Fulton Street

Big Gay Ice Cream: 207 Front Street

TRAJET Exhibit: 192 Front Street

ABOUT THE SEAPORT DISTRICT

The Seaport District is New York's original commercial hub, located on the East River in Lower Manhattan with unparalleled views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the city skyline. An essential part of the city for over 300 years, the re-envisioned Seaport District will continue to function as a community anchor and "port of discovery" for the rapidly growing population of Lower Manhattan. The Howard Hughes Corporation® is leveraging the Seaport District's history as the birthplace of innovation, as it transforms a district spanning several city blocks, creating approximately 450,000 square feet of dynamic culinary, fashion, entertainment and cultural experiences.

Highlights include Pier 17®, one of New York City's newest iconic entertainment destinations, with a 1.5-acre rooftop that serves as a year-round community amenity and cultural and event space. The Rooftop at Pier 17 transforms seasonally from a Winterland experience, complete with the city's first open-air rooftop ice skating rink, to an outdoor performance venue which was recently named "Best New Concert Venue" by Pollstar. In addition to hosting the annual Summer Concert Series, The Rooftop at Pier 17 offers an array of seasonal bar and food options, and the standalone R17 restaurant, which evolves with the seasons. The Pier Village, a collection of waterfront restaurants by culinary powerhouses on the first two floors of Pier 17, recently welcomed its first restaurant with the opening of Jean-Georges Vongerichten's seafood restaurant, The Fulton, as well as openings from David Chang of the Momofuku Group and Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm. Pier 17 is home to ESPN's new live broadcast studios, which opened in April 2018.

The Seaport District features the only U.S. location of Carla Sozzani's pioneering experiential concept store, 10 Corso Como, as well as the only permanent location of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker in New York. The district is home to the first iPic Theaters located in Manhattan, which is the premier cinema operator's highest grossing location. The Seaport will also feature a 50,000-square-foot food hall by Jean-Georges in the restored Tin Building, which is currently under construction. For additional information, visit www.SeaportDistrict.nyc.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, HawaiÊ»i. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Photo Credit: The Howard Hughes Corporation





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You