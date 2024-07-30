The BEAST-NYC’s Only Jet-Powered Speedboat Goes BRAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chari XCX is taking over Circle Line’s The BEAST as the speedboat goes BRAT! Jam to hits like “Von Dutch,” “Apple,” and “365” as you soar down the Hudson River. This limited theme boat is only available August 2nd (Charli’s birthday) on The BEAST cruises at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm departing from Pier 83.

Dive into brat summer core with Circle Line’s The BEAST as the soundtrack goes BRAT! For one day only, The BEAST will turn into the BRAT BOAT on August 2nd, just in time for Charli XCX’s birthday, from 4pm to 7pm.

Just live that life on cult classic, The BRAT BOAT, during the late afternoon to night cruises. Experience this voyage with 30 minutes of Charli XCX’s hits like “360,” “Apple,” and “Von Dutch” spinning live as you jam down the Hudson River on NYC’s the state-of-the-art jet-powered thrill ride to the Statue of Liberty.

Make it pop and depart from Pier 83, for any of the 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, and 7pm cruises. For more information on The BRAT BOAT and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.thebeastnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line/The BEAST

