The 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival Invites the World to Its Upcoming Event in June

The 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival promises to be a rewarding and spectacular experience. Now in its fourth year, the Silicon Beach Film Festival offers a refreshing venue for creative and innovative filmmakers to participate in the film industry.



The Silicon Beach Film Festival will screen films from June 14th-20th from 10 am to midnight, at the Cinemark 18 and XD located in Playa Vista at HHLA.



The opening night party will be held on June 13, at 6:00 pm at The Hilton Garden Inn, Marina Del Rey, and will feature an exciting panel of innovators in film. A panel of film experts will discuss some of the most important issues in the industry, including cutting edge technology, distribution, etc. Join the fun and festivities, as this is a great opportunity for filmmakers, industry experts, distributors and innovators to network.



"The Festival is a very exciting opportunity for filmmakers to screen in Silicon Beach - one of the largest technology centers in the world home to large film studios, production companies, film distributors and tech giants like YouTube," said Festival Director, Jon Gursha, "We created a great festival for independent films and emerging talent."



Submissions are still open for filmmakers who want to participate in the event.



More information is available at http://siliconbeachff.com



Since its inception, the Silicon Beach Film Festival is known as an important event helping to reshape the film industry. It's a gathering of innovators in film, filmmakers, creative minds, and people who are pushing the frontiers of film.



This year's event promises to be an exciting one, with opportunities for new discoveries and collaborations. The festival will feature Southern California premiere screenings of both short films and features, and live screenings of several world movie premiers in two auditoriums.



The venue for the Silicon Beach Film Festival is world-class, with state of the art projection and sound via Digital Cinema Projection (DCP). Attendees will have access to additionally great facilities, including restaurants near and in the general area of the venue.



Festival Programmer Peter Greene is especially excited about this year's festival, adding, "Our screening venue, the Cinemark 18 & XD features excellent projection and sound systems as good if not better than any theater in town."



The film festival cares deeply about independent filmmakers, offering them a huge opportunity to showcase their work and get exposure for short and feature films.



To accommodate the expected large crowds, two auditoriums have been booked for the Silicon Beach Film Festival at the Cinemark 18 and XD Playa Vista at HHLA.



A stimulating opening night party will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 6:00 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, Marina del Rey, and an exciting closing night party & awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 6:00 pm at The Proud Bird restaurant in Los Angeles.



For more information, please visit: http://siliconbeachff.com/





