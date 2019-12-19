Tap DELAWARE ON TAP Mobile App Expands with New Breweries and Geonotification Feature

Just in time for the holidays, the happiest season of all will now also be the "hoppiest" with the addition of four new craft breweries to the Delaware on Tap mobile app, created by the Delaware Tourism Office.

"The Delaware on Tap app has opened up a fun, creative way to explore the leading Delaware hotspots for craft beverage," said Liz Keller, director of Delaware Tourism Office. "And with the new locations and geonotification feature, the possibilities are even broader. We're especially excited to be rolling out these additions during the most festive time of year."

Each location offers a unique atmosphere and special take on the brew master's art. They bring the number of craft breweries, wineries, cideries and meaderies included on Delaware on Tap to 36.

And now, planning an adventure using Delaware on Tap is even easier with the addition of geonotifications that let you know about nearby restaurants, attractions and other craft beverage spots.

The new breweries are:

· Autumn Arch Beer Project (Newark)

· Brick Works Long Neck (Millsboro)

· Crooked Hammock Brewery (Middletown)

· Thompson Island Brewing Company (Rehoboth Beach)

They are part of a growing craft beer scene in Delaware that ranks second in the number of gallons of craft beer produced per adult resident over age 21 and ninth in economic impact per capita, according to the Brewers Association.

In addition to helping you plan your visit, the Delaware on Tap app also provides tips on events, tours and transportation options.

The app even lets you keep track of the number of places you've visited through a virtual pint glass that fills as you check in at each location.

Visit 10 stops, and you'll get a free commemorative pint glass. For more information, please visit https://www.visitdelaware.com/beer-wine-spirits-trail/.

About Delaware on Tap

Delaware on Tap is a mobile platform that takes users down the Delaware Beer, Wine and Spirits Trail. It offers a unique collection of over 20 breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries and meaderies across the state that will quench your thirst for fun and discovery. Completing the trail is easy. Check out the spots one at a time, or make a trip out of it. There are convenient places to eat and places to stay near every facility. For more information, visithttps://www.visitdelaware.com/beer-wine-spirits-trail/.

About Delaware Tourism Office

The Delaware Tourism Office is a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business. DTO promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware. For more information, visit the official Delaware Tourism website at www.visitdelaware.com or call toll-free (866) 284-7483.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Delaware on Tap





