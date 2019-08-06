THE SPICE LAB-For All Your Seasoning Needs

Whether you're cooking or gifting, The Spice Lab is a company you should know about. This woman owned and family-run business takes pride in being a global leader that supplies the best products for all your food preparation needs. It is the brainchild of Jennifer Cramer who with her husband Brett founded the company in 2009. Fiona Tam Kennedy joined the company in 2018 and has helped to formulate their natural seasoning blends and acts as the "Chef-in-Residence" bringing her culinary talents and creativity to the renowned company.

The Spice Lab is a go-to source for rubs, premium spices, peppercorns, natural sugars, loose teas, and Himalayan salt products. They also provide regional brands, custom blends, private label and an array of corporate gifts. Our readers will like that the products are hand crafted in small batches. Each product label includes "Chef Fiona's Corner" with tips and suggestions for using the seasoning.

The Spice Lab has seasonings for every type of palate. They have garnered impressive awards for many of their items that include Hawaiian Hula Rub, Spicy Tmeric Island Jerk Seasoning, Peri Peri Seasoning, Chorizo Seasoning, Spicy Tumeric, Ancho Chili + Coffee Rub, and Smoky Pecan Seasoning.

We tried the Mediterranean Seasoning Collection with delightful southern European flavors. The Collection includes Mediterranean Citrus with dill and citrus notes; French Onion + Garlic, a multipurpose seasoning; Sundried Tomato, a versatile blend with chilies and sundried tomatoes; and the Sicilian Blend, a multipurpose Italian seasoning with a bit of extra heat. The seasonings worked beautifully with meat, fish, vegetables, and dips and made our foods pop with flavor.

The Spice Lab is a truly creative company. They have a line of natural sweet and savory Drink Rimmers to make your cocktails special. The collection includes Traditional Margarita, Zesty Orange, Key Lime, Pumpkin Spice, and others.

Their Himalayan Salt Cooking Plates & Serving Trays make a dramatic presentation, but they also enhance the flavor of foods like sushi, sashimi, and carpaccio. The company's Tequila Salt Shooters have been named one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

The Spice Lab's extensive line of sea salts, spices, seasonings and related products can be found at gourmet and specialty gift shops, at major retailers, online through Amzon.com, and on the company's web site at https://spices.com/. Our readers will like that The Spice Lab provides an array of delicious recipes on their web site using their fine products. Stay in touch with them. They always have something new!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Spice Lab





Related Articles