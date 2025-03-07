THE FRENCHMAN'S DOUGH Introduces Specialty Pizza for March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This March, The Frenchman’s Dough located in The Tin Building at South Street Seaport is turning up the heat with the exclusive Kimchi 'Nduja Pie—an exciting fusion of Korean and Italian flavors, crafted by Chef Joseph Rhee, Chef de Cuisine for Jean-Georges Restaurants. This unique pizza is a taste sensation.

Inspired by a beloved Korean winter camping snack, this limited-time pizza combines the smoky sweetness of ember-roasted yam with the tangy kick of fermented napa cabbage kimchi. To elevate the dish, they've added spicy ‘nduja, smoked mozzarella, and fresh oregano—a perfect balance of flavors that will delight adventurous food lovers.

This collaboration with Goshen Kimchi, a premium kimchi brand, takes kimchi far beyond the side dish we know, introducing it as a versatile ingredient that blends beautifully with Western cuisine.

Available only for the month of March, the Kimchi 'Nduja Pie is a must-try for anyone who loves innovative takes on classic comfort food.

The Frenchman's Dough is located at 96 South Street, New York, NY 10038. For more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Frenchman's Dough

