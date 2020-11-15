THE BUSKER IRISH WHISKEY â€“ A Disruptor Arrives in the US Markets

The Busker Irish Whiskey

Editor's Note: We are pleased to bring our readers news of The Busker Irish Whiskey. This smooth, top quality whiskey is offered at an affordable price and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail. Just in time for the holiday season, The Busker is now available in markets across the United States.

The Busker Irish Whiskey is proud to announce the U.S. launch of their innovative line of Irish Whiskeys, an adventurous and modern take on the category. While The Busker honors its Irish heritage, it encourages consumers to go beyond the limitations and lines of history with its four new Irish Whiskeys, including a Single Grain, Single Pot Still, Single Malt and Triple Cask Triple Smooth Blend. The Busker is perfect for urban wanderers, for those who are flavor-curious, eager for inspiration and a quality Irish whiskey like no other. It sides with innovation way beyond its production process; it reimagines a new generation of American whiskey drinkers.

Carefully crafting an independent path to an authentic and high-quality Irish whiskey, The Busker balances tradition with innovative and modern techniques. The Busker uses different casks during the maturation process including bourbon casks, sherry casks, and marsala casks. A major point of differentiation for The Busker takes place during the aging process where the blend, Triple Cask Triple Smooth, and Single Grain expressions mature in rare hand selected Sicilian Marsala wine casks from Cantine Florio (1833), one of the oldest wineries of the south of Italy.

"We take the rich history and heritage of Irish distillation and combine it with innovation and creativity at our state-of-the-art Royal Oak Distillery," says Woody Kane, Royal Oak Distillery Ambassador. "Not only is The Busker offering a beautiful range of whiskeys with fantastic quality that we stand behind, we are adding a product unlike anything else to the marketplace. The Busker is a great whiskey to drink with friends while we come together and share our stories."

The Busker includes all four types of Irish whiskeys (Single Grain, Single Pot Still, Single Malt and Blend), all produced under one roof at the world-class Royal Oak Distillery. The Distillery is proudly located on an 18th century estate in the Ancient East region in County Carlow:

The Busker Blend - Triple Cask Triple Smooth combines the Single Grain with a high percentage of the Single Malt and Single Pot whiskeys. Matured and finished in three different casks (Bourbon, Sherry, Marsala), this whiskey brings a new meaning of smoothness to Irish Whiskey. The Busker Single Collection is represented by the three traditional Irish Whiskeys (Single Grain, Single Pot Still and Single Malt). Each whiskey boasts an unmistakable taste profile, with nuances ranging from vanilla and oak, to rich spicy notes.

Looking to challenge the historically traditional muted and dark tones of the Irish Whiskey category, The Busker leverages the power of its bright and bold packaging to inject modernity and disrupt old world expressions. User-friendly and easy to hold, the bottle's packaging showcases a simple, sleek screen print design. With large fonts and pops of color, the aesthetically ripped label elicits a boldness and ruggedness intriguing to all whiskey drinkers.

To enjoy the full Irish Whiskey experience, The Busker Blend - Triple Cask Triple Smooth's suggested retail price is $24.99 and the Single Grain, Single Malt and Single Pot Still suggested retail prices are $29.99. The Busker is available nationwide and online. Ask your closest retailer and visit our website https://thebusker.com/.

