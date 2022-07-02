TAVERN ON THE GREEN Presents Salsa Nights

If you love to dance and are looking a fun and unique New York City activity, look no further. Tavern on the Green's Salsa Dancing Nights are back and better than ever. The Fleur Seule Latin Big Band is returning to perform at the iconic Tavern to create a magical night of music in the courtyard.

On Thursday, July 7 at 6pm, guests can spend the night dancing under the stars and be transported back in time with the classic sounds of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and beyond right in the heart of Central Park. Led by "La Rubia de la Salsa," attendees will dine and sway to classic tunes of Hector Lavoe, Celia Cruz, Ruben Blades, Marc Anthony, and many more.

If you attended Tavern on the Green's sold out night in 2019, you know the seats disappear so make your reservations!

-$35 General Admission ticket includes entry to the event as well as 1 drink ticket, valid for an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Limited seating is available first come, first serve.

-$125 Dinner + General Admission Ticket includes a 3 course Pre-Fixe menu, entry to the event and 1 drink ticket. Reserved seating for this ticket is guaranteed.

A 20% Gratuity will be added to all additional items purchased a la carte during the event.

This event is non-refundable. Visit Eventbrite to purchase tickets HERE.

For more information on Tavern on the Green, please visit https://www.tavernonthegreen.com/.

Photo Credit: Eric Medsker