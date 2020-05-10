Seagram's Releases New and Improved SEAGRAM'S SWEET TEA VODKA

Seagram's, distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, announced the release of a new and improved recipe and label for Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka.

With a trusted name and proven history of excellence, Seagram's Vodka is staying true to its commitment to quality and its consumers by updating the award-winning portfolio's Sweet Tea Vodka recipe and label. The new Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka is lighter in color and is made using all-natural flavors as well as 20% less sugar. The new formula has a well-balanced black iced tea taste with hints of cocoa and walnut mixed with a floral essence followed by notes of honey and caramel.

True to the versatility of the Seagram's Vodka product line, the Sweet Tea flavor is highly mixable and is sure to be the perfect ingredient for gatherings both large and small. Enjoy hints of natural tea notes in a refreshing cocktail, sipped neat, or over ice.

Seagram's Vodka is proudly made in America since 2005 as a valuable addition to the award-winning Seagram's name. The liquid is five-times distilled with high-quality American grain to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste. In 2016, Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka was awarded a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and earned Greatest Value in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2019 with a ranking that surpassed several of its competitive Vodka Brands, proving that Seagram's continues to rank in appeal for vodka drinkers as a high-quality brand at a value price. All bottle sizes of the new Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka expression will receive a refreshed label consistent with the full Seagram's line-up while delivering the same award-winning quality and improved taste.

The new liquid is expected to hit shelves nationwide in May 2020 replacing existing inventory as it is depleted. Seagram's Sweet Tea Flavored Vodka will be available in multiple sizes for various offerings at 35 percent alcohol by volume.

ABOUT SEAGRAM'S VODKA

Distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, Seagram's Vodka is five-times distilled and produced with high-quality American grain vodka to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste and no after-burn, allowing Seagram's to be served straight up, served on the rocks or as the perfect ingredient to any refreshing cocktail year-round. Seagram's Vodka has been awarded countless accolades including, most recently Impact Blue Chip Brand, L.A. International Wine & Spirits Awards Gold Winner - Spirits Category / Best of Category Winner, and Double Gold at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Visit Seagram'sVodka.com.

