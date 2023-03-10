Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STANTON SOCIAL PRIME Opens at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 21

STANTON SOCIAL PRIME Opens at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 21

Mar. 10, 2023  
STANTON SOCIAL PRIME Opens at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 21

Stanton Social Prime will soon open its doors at Caesars Palace. Tao Group Hospitality and Chef Chris Santos continue to redefine the dining scene as Stanton Social Prime officially debuts on Tuesday, March 21. Reservations for the restaurant and lounge may be booked online.

Stanton Social Prime brings Chef Santos' signature sharable dishes to the center-Strip resort, with the return of the Famous French Onion Soup Dumplings topped with Gruyère cheese and garlic croutons, as well as Pierogies made with potato, goat cheese and truffle. New creations include the Smoked Butter Board with Thumbelina crudités, Maldon sea salt flakes and sourdough demi baguette and the 'Al Pastor' Yellowtail Crudo, which features grilled pineapple, cilantro, lime and pineapple ponzu.

"We have carefully curated dynamic offerings to bring an exciting, new energy to Caesars Palace," said Terrence O'Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace. "The addition of Stanton Social Prime gives our guests an incredible dining experience while perfectly complementing the recent changes at the resort."

Stanton Social Prime's steaks are a highlight of the menu, seasoned with house dry rub, rested in a bath of Beurre de Baratte, finished with pink Himalayan salt and served with roasted black garlic. The restaurant offers a large selection of prime dry-aged steaks for the table, including 'Pretty in Pink,' a 10-ounce filet with pink peppercorn sauce, pink oyster mushrooms, and decadent sides such as the Dirty Tots with caviar and lobster crème fraîche. Guests can choose from a selection of sauces in vintage perfume bottles to drizzle onto their steaks, like the Eau de Poivre and Chanterelle No. 5.

True to the showmanship of Las Vegas, Stanton Social Prime also features theatrical tableside presentations, delectable desserts and charming craft cocktails. Those looking for a unique cocktail served in a bottle can try The Black Regiment, made with Bulleit rye whiskey, Carpano Antica vermouth, Amaro Montenegro liqueur and cinnamon. A signature zero-proof beverage is Strawberry Rhode created with Kin Euphorics High Rhode, strawberry puree, elderflower and lemon juice.

"We are thrilled to bring another Tao Group Hospitality concept from Chef Santos to Las Vegas," said Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer of Tao Group Hospitality. "The Las Vegas iteration of the Stanton Social in New York City will delight diners with shareable staples complemented by new offerings."

Designed by renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the 200-seat space draws inspiration from the original restaurant on New York's Lower East Side and the Las Vegas Strip, with a modern nod to Art Deco style and dramatic showmanship. Guests enter Stanton Social Prime through the velvet curtain to the main dining room featuring bold colors of ruby red, sapphire blue and gold with rich textures and patterns found in extravagant costume design. The 10-seat bar spotlights top-shelf spirits and a globe-spanning wine list. Additionally, the two private dining rooms transport guests to their own backstage salon with decorative paneling evocative of a dressing room screen.

Adjacent to OMNIA Nightclub, Stanton Social Prime will be open Sunday, Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 10:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Guests can visit caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/stanton-social-prime for more information.

Photo Credit: Caesar's Entertainment



MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village Photo
MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village
With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best Photo
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at It's Best
Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24 Photo
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTES FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale Photo
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTE'S FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale
Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village will partner with IFC Center and Janus Films to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of cult classic foodie film Babette's Feast's Academy Award win.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its BestReview: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best
March 25, 2023

Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East VillageMINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village
March 24, 2023

With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
March 23, 2023

National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and VerveReview: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve
March 23, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel is now presenting the captivating and exciting National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.
NATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYCNATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYC
March 22, 2023

This Friday, 3/24 marks National Cocktail Day, so you know what to do.  If you’re looking for a destination, we have three in NYC hot spots that are ideal for your celebration.  Gather your group and “Cheers!”
share