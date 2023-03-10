STANTON SOCIAL PRIME Opens at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 21

Stanton Social Prime will soon open its doors at Caesars Palace. Tao Group Hospitality and Chef Chris Santos continue to redefine the dining scene as Stanton Social Prime officially debuts on Tuesday, March 21. Reservations for the restaurant and lounge may be booked online.

Stanton Social Prime brings Chef Santos' signature sharable dishes to the center-Strip resort, with the return of the Famous French Onion Soup Dumplings topped with Gruyère cheese and garlic croutons, as well as Pierogies made with potato, goat cheese and truffle. New creations include the Smoked Butter Board with Thumbelina crudités, Maldon sea salt flakes and sourdough demi baguette and the 'Al Pastor' Yellowtail Crudo, which features grilled pineapple, cilantro, lime and pineapple ponzu.

"We have carefully curated dynamic offerings to bring an exciting, new energy to Caesars Palace," said Terrence O'Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace. "The addition of Stanton Social Prime gives our guests an incredible dining experience while perfectly complementing the recent changes at the resort."

Stanton Social Prime's steaks are a highlight of the menu, seasoned with house dry rub, rested in a bath of Beurre de Baratte, finished with pink Himalayan salt and served with roasted black garlic. The restaurant offers a large selection of prime dry-aged steaks for the table, including 'Pretty in Pink,' a 10-ounce filet with pink peppercorn sauce, pink oyster mushrooms, and decadent sides such as the Dirty Tots with caviar and lobster crème fraîche. Guests can choose from a selection of sauces in vintage perfume bottles to drizzle onto their steaks, like the Eau de Poivre and Chanterelle No. 5.

True to the showmanship of Las Vegas, Stanton Social Prime also features theatrical tableside presentations, delectable desserts and charming craft cocktails. Those looking for a unique cocktail served in a bottle can try The Black Regiment, made with Bulleit rye whiskey, Carpano Antica vermouth, Amaro Montenegro liqueur and cinnamon. A signature zero-proof beverage is Strawberry Rhode created with Kin Euphorics High Rhode, strawberry puree, elderflower and lemon juice.

"We are thrilled to bring another Tao Group Hospitality concept from Chef Santos to Las Vegas," said Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer of Tao Group Hospitality. "The Las Vegas iteration of the Stanton Social in New York City will delight diners with shareable staples complemented by new offerings."

Designed by renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the 200-seat space draws inspiration from the original restaurant on New York's Lower East Side and the Las Vegas Strip, with a modern nod to Art Deco style and dramatic showmanship. Guests enter Stanton Social Prime through the velvet curtain to the main dining room featuring bold colors of ruby red, sapphire blue and gold with rich textures and patterns found in extravagant costume design. The 10-seat bar spotlights top-shelf spirits and a globe-spanning wine list. Additionally, the two private dining rooms transport guests to their own backstage salon with decorative paneling evocative of a dressing room screen.

Adjacent to OMNIA Nightclub, Stanton Social Prime will be open Sunday, Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 10:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Guests can visit caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/stanton-social-prime for more information.

Photo Credit: Caesar's Entertainment