SIMPLY SPIKED® CRANBERRY-A Fall Favorite

Simply Spiked® is putting a juicy spin on a favorite fall flavor with the release of Simply Spiked® Cranberry. This limited-time offering marks the brand’s first foray into seasonal releases, introducing two delicious varieties: Signature Cranberry and Apple Cranberry.

Simply Spiked® Cranberry, a premium flavored alcohol beverage, is about to become your juicy plus-one for every autumn occasion. Made with 5% real juice that’s squeezed and then concentrated, it’s the perfect pairing for any occasion, from rooftop soirees to cozy fall gatherings.

There’s a lot to love about Simply Spiked® Cranberry this season:

-Two classic fall flavors: Signature Cranberry and Apple Cranberry

-5% ABV, perfect for cozy season sipping, whether you're in the mood for tart berry bliss or a crisp apple twist

-Simply Spiked®’s signature 5% real fruit juice that’s squeezed and concentrated

-Limited-time offering, available while supplies last

"Simply Spiked® fans have been asking, and we delivered,” said Amanda DeVore, senior director of Innovation at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “This launch isn't just about riding the wave of peak cranberry season; it's about redefining autumn's flavor profile for our 21+ fans. We're bringing a fresh, sophisticated twist to a classic."

Since its debut in 2022, Simply Spiked® has consistently captured the taste buds of legal drinking age consumers. The brand's impressive track record includes Simply Spiked Lemonade® as 2022's #1 New Flavored Alternative Beveragei, Simply Spiked® Peach claiming the title in 2023 in multi-outlet storesii, and Simply Spiked® Limeade ranked as the #1 New Flavored Alternative Beverage in 2024 year-to-dateiii.

Simply Spiked® Cranberry is available now in 12-packs at retailers nationwide. To celebrate responsibly and find Simply Spiked® Cranberry near you, visit drinksimplyspiked.com/locator. For more information about Simply Spiked® and its products, follow the brand on social media at @drinksimplyspiked.

Photo Credit: Simply Spiked®/Molson Coors

