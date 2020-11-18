SELECT APERITIVO and Margherita Missoni Host “Select 1920 Auction”

Select Aperitivo, the award-winning Italian aperitivo and essential ingredient in the Original Venetian Spritz, has partnered with celebrated Italian designer, Margherita Missoni to host the 'Select 1920 Auction', a live digital charity auction raising $20,000 USD to benefit the historic preservation of Venice, Italy.

The live auction was held to commemorate Select's 100-year anniversary as Venice's most beloved aperitivo. The virtual auction featured rare and exclusive items from Margherita Missoni, The AMAN Venice, Francesco Carrozzini, Olivia Palermo, TOD's, Melissa McGill & TOTAH, Blade, Fiorucci, Fornasetti, Hotel Il Pellicano, Giada De Laurentiis, Monteverdi, Rosa Alpina, Salviati, Atelier Biagetti, Indagare, Ca' Macana, Alessi, Promemoria, Alberto Nardi, Select Aperitivo and Save Venice. "I'm thrilled to co-host this wonderful initiative by Select Aperitivo. The Select Spritz is my aperitivo of choice and when they asked me to co-host I thought what a meaningful way to support my beloved Bel Paese. The auction feels particularly dear to me, as my family nurtures strong ties and long-lasting bonds with the city of Venice. Last but not least, as a sign of destiny, this auction features vintage items, which perfectly fit with my mantra: reuse, remix, respect," says Margherita Missoni.

All proceeds will be donated to Save Venice, the leading American nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the artistic heritage of Venice, Italy. "As Save Venice celebrates our 50th anniversary in 2021, we are delighted to partner with Select Aperitivo in its 100th anniversary. This collaboration will help benefit more than 30 active art restorations in Venice, including those at Torcello Cathedral and the Italian Synagogue, and supports our mission to preserve the artistic heritage of Venice," says Executive Director of Save Venice, Amy Gross.

The auction also featured, leading benefit Auctioneer, Lydia Fenet, who has helped raise more than half a billion dollars for nonprofits around the world.

"We're excited to announce and celebrate Select's 100th anniversary," said Robert Cullins, Managing Director -- Americas, ‎Gruppo Montenegro (parent company of Select Aperitivo). "It's our great honor to commemorate this moment by uniting incredible Italian artists, brands, and organizations to help preserve Venice, our treasured city."

ABOUT SELECT APERITIVO

Select Aperitivo is the spirit of the Spritz. Born in Venice, the Select Spritz is not just a drink, it's the Venetian lifestyle - since 1920. Contributing to the social and economic revitalization of post-war Venice was a high priority for the Pilla Brothers who created Select Aperitivo in 1920. As the popularity of Select Aperitivo began to spread, the Spritz soon became a favorite, establishing Select as the aperitivo of choice for Venetians then and now, 100 years later and counting. Select is low-ABV (17.5%), enhanced by a precise selection of 30 botanicals, including individually macerated rhubarb roots and juniper berries, composed of floral, grassy, citrusy, balsamic, spicy, sweet and bitter notes that create the distinctive, well-balanced bittersweet taste. With its sophisticated aromatic profile, Select Aperitivo is the essential ingredient for making the Select Spritz which is always garnished with a green olive. www.selectaperitivo.com

ABOUT SAVE VENICE

Save Venice is the leading American non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the artistic heritage of Venice, Italy for the world. Founded in response to the floods of 1966, the worst in recorded history, and incorporated in 1971, Save Venice has since worked tirelessly to preserve, protect, and promote the art and culture of Venice and has funded the conservation of more than 550 projects comprising over 1,000 individual artworks. In 2015, Save Venice established the Rosand Library & Study Center in Venice, creating a nexus for the research of Venetian art, history, and conservation. Save Venice also provides grants for fellowships, exhibitions, and publications to advance Venetian scholarship and conservation. savevenice.org

