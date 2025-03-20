SEE NO EVIL PIZZA Pre-Theatre Prixe-Fixe in the Heart of Times Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See No Evil Pizza, the only underground dining destination in the Theater District, is la

unching a Pre-Theater Prix-Fixe Menu. For $45, guests can enjoy One Beer, Wine, or Cocktail; One Antipasti or Insalata; and One personal size Pizza.

The restaurant is perfectly positioned for theatergoers. It is located in the 50th Street downtown subway stop for the 1 Train. The inviting venue has plenty of seating for all size parties that includes high top tables and a bar.

See No Evil Pizza’s prix fixe menu includes starter choices such as the Toast all Veloce with fresh sardines and ricotta on a toasty baguette slice, Fresh Ricotta with marinated beets, and the bold Evil Chicken Wings with Calabrian chili honey vinegar sauce. Pizza options include the bold Hell Pie with spicy soppressata and pepperoni, and fan favorite Funghi topped with fresh mushrooms, roasted garlic, and arugula. You can find the full menu here.

We recently had the pleasure of visiting See No Evil Pizza and highly recommend it. Read our review HERE.

Photo Credit: Minu Han

Comments