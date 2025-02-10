Review: SEE NO EVIL PIZZA in Times Square-Fantastic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you’re searching for the best pizza in Midtown, we have found a spot that is sure to satisfy your every craving. See No Evil Pizza, in the concourse of the 50th Street Subway Station, is the place to be in the Times Square neighborhood. It’s ideal for a pre-theatre meal and for eats and drinks after the show. The intimate yet vibrant restaurant space has tables for all size parties and bar seating if you want to go solo. Passerbys on their way home from work should plan a take-out. You will be very popular whenever you show up with one of their specialty pies.

See No Evil Pizza has been open since March of 2024 and it has already gained a big fan following. The restaurant is the brainchild of longtime friends and restaurant and bar veterans Chef Ed Carew and Adrien Gallo. Chef Ed brings a blend of experience from NYC restaurants such as Fiamma and Gramercy Tavern. Adrien is currently the owner of the cocktail bar Nothing Really Matters, and the coffee shop, Tiny Dancer, which are both located on the same subway concourse. With See No Evil Pizza, they have turned the subway station space into an exciting culinary destination.

We stopped by before going to the theatre on a Thursday evening. Although pizzas are the star of the show, there’s so much more to experience and relish. Start with Antipasti or Insalada. The Ricotta spread shouldn’t be missed. It’s a nice table share with a generous portion of fresh whipped ricotta served with marinated red beets, saba and focaccia bread. The Arancini are some of the best you’ll ever have made with a delectable Bolognese. Toast alla Veloce is a top choice with fresh sardines, a layer of caper-mint salsa, mozzarella, and fresno on a polenta bread. Salads like the classic Caesar or a Winter Salad are also welcome starters.

The light yet satisfying crust of the pizzas are the perfect platform for artisanal toppings. You may have a hard time deciding which one you want, but that only gives you a great reason to return again! We relished the Funghi with mushrooms, panna, roasted garlic, Parmigian, and fontina topped with arugula and lemon. The Hell’s Pie is a guest favorite. It has just the right amount of heat topped with sauce, hot soppressata, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, pecorino, and calabrian chili. Other choices include Margharita, Pepperoni and tempting specialties such as A Winter Zoo with shaved brussel sprouts, speck, potato, taleggio, and juniper. Order a few pies and take some home like we did!

And the beverage program complements the menu perfectly with well-selected beer, wine, sparkling, a lambrusco menu as well as low and no-abv cocktails. The red Sangria is a refreshing choice that pairs beautifully with food.

Great meals deserve a great finish. Soft serve vanilla ice cream will tantalize your sweet tooth topped with rich olive oil and sea salt.

See No Evil Pizza is a total pleasure. The food, atmosphere, and service are all top-notch. Discover a restaurant that will become one of your favorite eateries.

See No Evil Pizza is located at 210 West 50th Street, New York City, NY 10019. For more information, hours of operation and menu, please visit HERE and call 212.401.4253. Take-out and delivery is available.

Photo Credit: Minu Han

Reader Reviews