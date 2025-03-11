Review: BREWINGS & EATS in Rehoboth, DE-A Delicious Meal Tops Off Your Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadwayworld recently had the opportunity have a fun getaway to Dogfish Inn in Lewes Delaware. It was a pleasant drive from the NYC area and we also traveled on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry as part of our excursion. After a lovely, relaxing overnight stay at Dogfish INN and enjoying the historic beachfront community, we were looking for a satisfying meal.

It’s a short ride to the neighboring shore town of Rehoboth where Dogfish has two restaurants and a shop for their products and merch. We relished a delicious dinner at their casual eatery, Brewings & Eats that’s ideal for groups, families, date night, or going solo. The setting is attractive and welcoming, perfect for settling in for great eats.

Start your meal with a few table shares. A fan-favorite are the Pretzel Bites served with 90-minute IPA cheddar cheese dip and a honey mustard. Other popular choices are the Fried Dill Pickle Chips with roasted jalapeno aioli, and the “Dogpile” Nachos. This is a hearty portion made with crispy tortilla chips, pepperjack and mozzarella cheeses, beef beer chili, spinach and artichoke dip, cured red onion, pickled jalapeno, cumin crema, and cilantro.

There are excellent choices for mains that include the burger we relished “You Make Me Wanna” with a worcestershire glace, arugula tossed with horseradish dressing, caramelized onions and smoked gouda cheese on a brioche bun. Tasty wood-fired pizzas include a savory choice, “The Light of the World,” with prosciutto, basil-spinach pesto, ricotta cheese, house-made mozzarella, tomato, arugula, a balsamic glace and oregano. The restaurant offers something for every taste and style with entrees such as Fish & Chips or Steak Frites along with salads, soups, sandwiches and tacos. Bring the kids. There's a special menu for youngsters that is sure to please.

Be sure to order some beer that has made Dogfish Head a premier brand. Pair your meal with Brewpub Exclusives that are available on draft. There’s also a go-to selection of Cocktails as well as a nice choice of wines. For those that prefer, fountain drinks and teas feature free refills.

Dessert Alert! For those with a sweet tooth, scrumptious options served in generous portions include Mom Mom's Cheesecake, Chocolate Fudge Brownie Sundae, and Apple Crisp.

As spring turns to summer, a trip to the Delaware beaches is a must. And Dogfish Head, with its local brewery, Dogfish INN, and their restaurants makes your visit shine bright!

For more information on Dogfish INN in Lewes, Delaware, please visit HERE and call 302.644.8292.

Brewings & Eats is located at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit HERE and call 302.226.BREW.

For more information on all things Dogfish Head, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Reader Reviews