Review: BLU ON THE HUDSON in Weehawken-A Must for Fine Dining, Sushi and Much More

Drive, take the ferry, or travel by light rail and make plans to dine at Blu on the Hudson. This posh, yet very welcoming dining destination in Weehawken is located on the expansive, modern riverfront area on Harbor Boulevard. We visited for a relaxing Sunday brunch and our meal experience fulfilled all of our expectations with delicious food choices, a gorgeous venue, an incredible view of NYC, and gracious, helpful service.

The restaurant’s concept has been created by Blu Hospitality Group, led by Kosta Gianopoulos who collaborated with Designer, Peggy Leung. The kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef Juan Carlos “JC” Ortega who has an outstanding talent for creating classic dishes with delightful twists. There is something to suit all tastes and dietary preferences on the menu. Beverage Director, Jeremy Le Blanche has designed a program with selections that pair perfectly with Chef Ortega’s menu.

The weekend brunch menu has Eggs & Brunch Classics; In a Bowl; On a Roll; Haute Caviar; Raw Bar; and Sushi. There is an array of Sides to complement your meal. A go-to on the menu is their Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Shrimp Cobb Salad. It is a delight for the eyes and the palate with deviled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, corn, avocado and market greens. The Ricotta Stuffed Pancakes are one of a kind. The large fluffy pancake is rolled around slightly sweetened creamy ricotta and topped with blueberry compote served with organic maple syrup. It is a dish that shouldn't be missed. Some of the other tempting brunch choices include Avocado Toast, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Steak & Eggs, and the Vegan Apricot Sticky Bun.

Outstanding eye-opening cocktails include the beautifully garnished Mediterranean Seaside with Fort Hamilton Gin, mint, thyme and watermelon. Guests love the Blu Seasonal Black Truffle Bloody Mary. The beverage menu includes other exquisite specialty cocktails as well as wines by the glass or bottle and of course, freshly brewed coffee and teas

Blu on the Hudson is becoming renowned for their sushi menu. The restaurant includes a beautiful sushi bar that sets the mood for indulging in wonderfully prepared choices that include their Nori Tacos like the Yellowtail with Yuzu-Avocado Sauce; Classic Rolls; Dressed Inspirations such as the Spicy Salmon Pizza with Spicy Aioli, Tobiko and Scallions; and the house specials, Blu’s Rolls with choices like The Weehawken with Spicy Hamachi, Hokkaido Scallops, Ichimi, and a Potato Crunch. A group can enjoy the Large Formats with a Sushi Sampler and the Sushi & Shashimi Tasting.

Dinner service invites guests to have a memorable meal. Gather your group to feast on the restaurant’s starters such as Raw Bar & Crudo and Hot Appetizers. Mains have choices from Land & Sea including Veal Parmigiana, Faroe Island Salmon and Whole Branzino for Two. There’s a top-notch steak program and delectable homemade pastas. Luscious desserts by Pastry Chef Erika Martinez include Classic Tiramisu, and Flourless Chocolate Smores.

Social Hour at Blu on the Hudson happens Monday through Friday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The expansive bar is a hot spot destination where guests can enjoy artisanal cocktails for $11. It’s the ideal place to gather with friends after work or just before dinner. We like that the bar area also features cozy alcove booths for guests.

We are excited about the new event space on the upper floor of Blu on the Hudson that will be opening in the New Year. It will be able to accommodate up to 300 guests for wonderful soirees.

Upscale, yet approachable, you will want to visit Blu on the Hudson many times! With the holidays in full swing, it’s a great place to gather with family and friends and their New Year’s Eve bash promises to be one of the best in the New York metro area. Check out the opportunities to host a private party or corporate meeting in their event spaces.

Blu on the Hudson is located at 1200 Harbor Blvd. The restaurant provides convenient valet parking for their guests for a nominal charge. It’s nice to know that they offer take-out and delivery on Grubhub and Uber Eats. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://bluonthehudson.com/ or call 201.636.1200. Follow Blu on the Hudson on Instagram @bluonthehudson

Photo Credits: Restaurant interior photos are by Jeremy Frechette and Food and drink photos are by Joanna Lin