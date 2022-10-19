Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RAS PLANT BASED in Brooklyn Introduces “A Nightmare at Ras”

Oct. 19, 2022  
As spooky season is wholly upon us, New Yorkers from all five boroughs are looking for the most spirited Halloween restaurants and cocktail bars to celebrate with friends.

To satisfy those looking to imbibe on creatively themed cocktails, Ras Plant Based, the organic, plant-based, and locally sourced, Ethiopian restaurant in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, has introduced "A Nightmare at Ras." This line of Halloween cocktails is available now through November 6th, offering four new cocktails specially priced at $15.

Halloween Cocktail Specials at Ras Plant Based:

  • Dracula's Kiss: Evan Williams bourbon, raspberry, rosemary, and lemon.
  • Wicked Witch of Franklin: Espolón Blanco, Grand Marnier, matcha, and lime.
  • The Bates Motel: Spring 44 Gin, blackcurrant, lime, mint, and gummy candy.
  • Poltergeist: Plantation Rum, oat milk, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and whipped cream.

You can view the full menu for "A Nightmare at Ras" here.

Ras Plant Based is located at 739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112338. For more information, visit their web site at www.rasplantbased.com and call 718-622-3785. Follow them on Instagram @rasplantbased

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ras Plant Based




