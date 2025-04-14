PLANET HOLLYWOOD and Easter Brunch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Planet Hollywood is celebrating Easter in true Hollywood style. It's a great destination for people visiting the Theater District. The restaurant will be offering an Easter Brunch menu perfect for the whole family on Sunday, April 20th 10AM-3PM. A special guest, the Easter Bunny will be hopping around handing out sweet treats to all the little stars.

Here are just some of the dishes that you can enjoy at the Easter Brunch!

-SMOKED SALMON & AVOCADO TOAST: Whole wheat toast topped with avocado mash, smoked salmon, a poached egg, pickled red onions & sour cream

-WORLD FAMOUS CHICKEN CRUNCH: Crunchy & sweet hand-breaded chicken tenders with creole mustard sauce

-WAGU DELUXE BURGER: 8 oz wage beef burger, two slices of bacon, fried egg, avocado, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, onions, tomato, sriracha ranch coleslaw, roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted brioche bun

-SHRIMP FLORENTINE SPAGHETTI: Sautéed shrimp, blistered cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, garlic cream sauce

Planet Hollywood is located at 136 West 42nd Street. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Planet Hollywood

