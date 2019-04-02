OXIDO in NYC Special Offer for National Burrito Day 4/4

This Thursday, April 4th is National Burrito Day and Mexican fast-casual eatery, Oxido is offering a sweet deal at their two locations which include free chips and a fountain soda with every burrito purchase that day. You must use their special coupon at either of their two locations: 18 West 23rd Street in Flatiron District or 1450 Broadway at 41st Street in Bryant Park.

Known for their "Made from Scratch, No Excuses" motto, Óxido fuses authentic South Texas and Mexican flavors with a modern flair. Burrito lovers can choose from the following mains: Chicken Poblano marinated with Ancho peppers; Grilled Garlic Steak, grilled to perfection with touches of smoked dried chiles, toasted spices, with just the right amount of garlic; an exciting vegetarian option like the Red Chile Mushrooms, an earthy and robust meat alternative with hints of heat and fresh herbs and other options. Fill it up with either their Classic Mexican Rice that's cooked in chicken broth, tomato, and vegetables and Chipotle Black Beans along Sweet Corn Relish, with savory Cotija Mexican cheese and Mexican Squash Sautee and others. And then there are Oxido's not-to-be-missed sauces such as Suisa Sauce (a tangy tomatillo cream sauce with onion, sour cream, and subtle spice; and Smoked Jalapeño with roasted garlic and fire-roasted tomato; Chile Arbol a modern Mexican salsa with toasted spices, smoked chiles, and a touch of sweetness, and other varieties of salsas.

For the coupon, please visit: http://www.oxido.nyc/cctor_coupon/national-burrito-day/.

For more information on Oxido, please visit: http://www.oxido.nyc/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Oxido





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You