Nashvilles Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season

Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and women for scholarships, events and grants.



Founded by Alexis Hughes-Williams, Something Sweet LLC has grown to become the go-to online bakery for American's looking for sweet treats all year round. After a busy summer, which included shipping goods to a military member based in Kuwait, the online and pop-up bakery is set for its biggest ever holiday period.



Starting baking with Great Grandmother and Grandmother when she was eight, Alexis' passion continued to grow, leading to her to create her own recipes such as her signature "Everything" cookie and Sweet Potato Cheesecake. After graduating from Tennessee State University, having majored in marketing, she went on to launch Something Sweet, LLC alongside starting the Girl, Unknown foundation which aims to empower young girls and women in the local community. Something Sweet, LLC also helped take part in the celebration of International Women's Day in Nashville.



As Something Sweet, LLC has done since its inception, a portion of all profit made from each item sold via the website or one of its pop up events gets donated to Girl, Unknown. This donation helps provide support and funding to local girls, through scholarships, events and grants. Alexis will be sharing her story 9/28/2019 on City Current radio 95.5.



For more information about Something Sweet LLC and order your sweet treats this holiday season, visit www.somethingsweetllc.com.



Alexis Hughes-Williams added, "We're really excited about this upcoming holiday season. Last year we had an incredible few months, where we actually had to stop taking orders as we had so many coming in from around the country! This year however, we're ready for even more orders - all of which help to support and give something back to girls and women in our local community."





