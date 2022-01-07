NYC Restaurant Week is Back from 1/18 to 2/13

Here's an event that we all can look forward to in the New Year! NYC Restaurant Week is scheduled for January 18th to February 13th. That's really four weeks for you to discover new restaurants and visit some of your favorite spots. There are eateries, from casual to upscale in neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs that participate.

New York City is the center of the culinary scene with restaurants that feature the talents of some of the best chefs in the world. Indulge and enjoy foods ranging from Modern American cuisine to tastes and styles from around the globe. No matter what you are craving whether it's Mexican, Indian, Italian, Sushi, Greek, Eastern European dishes or a top-notch burger, you will surely find a restaurant that is serving specials during NYC Restaurant Week and are ready to please their guests.

Starting on January 11th, you can visit https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week to browse many restaurants, preview menus, and make reservations. Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine for updates on NYC Restaurant Week and news of some participating spots!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com, @createsima