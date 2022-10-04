Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYC & COMPANY'S "Savor NYC" Culinary Programming is Now Underway



Oct. 04, 2022  
NYC & COMPANY'S “Savor NYC” Culinary Programming is Now Underway

Editor's Note: Here's some exciting news from NYC & Company for our readers that enjoy the city's vibrant culinary scene.

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, has launched Savor NYC: a yearlong celebration of New York City's dynamic culinary offerings, encouraging visitation to neighborhoods and dining enclaves across all five boroughs.

The campaign will highlight expanded monthly content including the global cuisine, street carts, established restaurants, accessible dining, sustainable dining, culinary events, seasonal offers and more across the five boroughs that make New York City the most celebrated dining destination in the world.

"New York City is unmatched in its variety, quality and selection of dining options across the five boroughs," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. "Savor NYC is an invitation to explore world-class cuisine at the more than 27,000 eating establishments in every corner of the City by shining a spotlight on what's new and innovative as well as the most classic experiences. As New York City continues to rebound, support for small businesses remains critical. Savor NYC encourages locals and visitors alike to continue to enjoy all that the City has to offer."

Through the yearlong Savor NYC campaign, NYC & Company will serve as an all-encompassing resource for locals and visitors with guides highlighting distinct cuisines, multicultural neighborhoods, seasonal dining and culinary offers. In addition, Savor NYC will showcase major citywide events and holidays through a culinary lens. At nycgo.com/savornyc, visitors can sort through thousands of restaurant options across all five boroughs using filters including location; cuisine type; special offers available (promotions) and dietary specifications (vegan, halal, kosher, gluten-free, etc.)

Current featured content at nycgo.com/savornyc includes: Best Latin Food in Longwood; Best Sustainable Dining in NYC; Most (ADA) Accessible Restaurants in NYC; Restaurants That Highlight NYC's Black Culinary Diaspora; Guide to Koreatown; Halal Travel Guide; Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival; Latin Flavor and Culture in Bushwick; Vegan Latino Restaurants; NYC Dining 101; Guide to Patties, Meat Pies and Other Savory Pastries in NYC; Best Outdoor Dining in NYC; NYC Dining in 2022; Asian Dining in Sheepshead; Dumpling Run NYC; All-You-Can-Eat Asian Food in NYC; Food and Drink on Amsterdam Avenue; Dining Out in the Bronx; Latin American Restaurants in NYC; Little Guyana Guide; Eat and Shop Your Way Through Flushing and more.

Savor NYC will be promoted on LinkNYC screens with new content monthly, as well as via targeted consumer newsletters and on social media (including @nycgo on Instagram and Twitter) using the hashtag #SavorNYC.

Continue to visit nycgo.com/savornyc for updated content.

About NYC & Company:

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NYC & Company

