NEW YORK PIZZA FESTIVAL Returns for 2nd Year in October 2019

Returning for its second year, the annual New York Pizza Festival, hosted by The Belmont Business Improvement District (BID) and the Pizza Academy Foundation, will take place again on Crescent Avenue near the popular Arthur Avenue neighborhood in the historic Little Italy of The Bronx on October 5th and 6th, 2019. The two-day event with over 25 participating pizzaioli will feature different styles of pizza from some of the best pizzerias all over the country including the five boroughs of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Denver and more, as well as Italy.

While entry to the New York Pizza Festival is free, tickets for individual slices and alcohol are required and are now available for purchase on the official website in the following increments.

Now through September 1st:

· Pizza slice only tickets:

o $20 for three slices

o $30 for six slices

· Beer and wine only tickets:

o $20 for three drinks

o $30 for five drinks

After September 1st:

· Pizza slice only tickets:

o $25 for three slices

o $35 for six slices

· Beer and wine only tickets:

o $20 for three drinks

o $30 for five drinks

Purchase your tickets at: https://nycpizzafestival.com/.

A limited number of VIP passes are also available for purchase. Each VIP pass costs $100 and includes five drinks from the beer and wine tents, ten slices of pizza as well as access to VIP lines at each booth. All guests are welcome to complimentary tastings of additional partners' food and beverages.

The New York Pizza Festival is the first ever on USA Soil, bringing together pizzaioli from the five boroughs of New York as well as from all over the country including Best Pizza (Brooklyn, NY), Brick & Wood (Fairfield, CT), Brooklyn Pizza Crew (Brooklyn, NY), Di Fara Pizza (Brooklyn, NY), Forcella (Brooklyn, NY), Fornino (Brooklyn, NY), Forno Rosso (Chicago, IL), Good Pie (Las Vegas), Harry's Pizzeria (Miami, FL), Il Pizzaiolo (multiple locations, PA), Kesté Pizza & Vino (Manhattan, NY), Levante (Long Island City, NY), Marco's Coal Fired Pizzeria (Denver, CO), Metro Pizza (Las Vegas, NV), Mission Pizza Napoletana (Winston-Salem, NC), Neapolitan Express (Manhattan, NY), Pizzeria Testa(Frisco, TX), Pugsley Pizza (Bronx, NY), Settebello Pizzeria (Brooklyn, NY), Sorbillo Pizzeria (Naples, Italy & Manhattan, NY), Speedy Romeo (multiple locations throughout NY) and Zero Otto Nove (Manhattan, NY). There will also be a special consortium of pizzaioli from Naples, Italy including Brandi, Trianon, Concettina ai 3 Santi, Frattelli Salvo, Vesi, Rossopomodoro and Porzio.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of New York Pizza Festival





