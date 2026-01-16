The Bellevue: A Food Lover's Weekend Getaway in Philly’s Iconic Hotel

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Here in New York City, we have lots to offer. But sometimes, we like to get away from it all and try something new. Philly is a fun and fast trip for the perfect weekend getaway to check out another city and see what it has to offer, including an iconic hotel that just got an upgrade.

The Bellevue has been an icon in Philadelphia for 120 years and recently underwent renovations and restorations to offer its hotel guests even more. We took a quick trip from New York City to Philly to check out the latest offerings the landmark has to offer with its impressive Renaissance architecture, classy (and spacious!) guest rooms (not to mention the 1,800-square-foot Presidential Suite), friendly and knowledgeable staff, and all the state-of-the-art amenities, including the 100,000-square-foot Sporting Club. We were not disappointed.

But what we're really here for is the food and beverage offerings. Stop in the lobby bar every morning for coffee and freshly baked pastries before heading out to explore the city, or hit up the renovated rooftop restaurant Pergola, located on the nineteenth floor with views of Philadelphia’s Center City, for classic American fare and an elevated cocktail and wine program. This is the spot for a proper sit-down breakfast, with a buffet featuring bagels, charcuterie, egg dishes, and freshly brewed coffee. It’s also open for lunch or dinner, with dishes like pappardelle caponata made with eggplant and roasted peppers, and steak frites with chimichurri.

However, it wouldn’t be Philly without a proper cheesesteak to offer, and this hotel has its own unique way to go about just that. Guests can now enjoy the new Cheesesteak Maître D’ Service offered in-room with white-gloves and hand-delivered by The Bellevue’s concierge on a silver platter. For $100, you’re not just getting any cheesesteak either. This is made with Wagyu steak, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, aged sharp provolone, and topped with shaved truffle. The hotel has also teamed up with local businesses to provide a seeded roll from Sarcone’s Bakery and long hots, pickles from Fishtown Pickle Projects. The cheesesteak also comes with fries and a Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer.

The hotel definitely takes pride in its city, and besides partnering with local businesses for its exclusive cheesesteak program, it recently launched a monthly digital campaign, Long Love Philadelphia, to celebrate all the City of Brotherly Love has to offer, including James Beard Award-Winning chef Nok Suntaranon. Chef Nok collaborated with the hotel to share her favorite spots throughout the city for a city culinary experience guests can explore on their own. Be sure to add Chef Nok’s own Kalaya in Fishtown to the list of local places to visit. Recently ranked #7 in North America's Best Restaurants, this buzzing eatery offers some of the most creative and delicious Thai plates, including the Kanom Jeeb Nok, bird-shaped dumplings with caramelized cod, and the cutest items you may ever eat.

A trip to Philly isn't complete without checking out the Reading Terminal Market, where you can find a plethora of cuisine options all in one stop. Be sure to sign up for a walking tour through the market hosted by City Food Tours, where Matt and his team will take good care of you.

The Bellevue is also set to soon welcome a new dining concept from esteemed partner and restaurateur Jeffrey Chodorow called Mr. Edison, a name that pays tribute to Thomas Edison, who designed The Bellevue’s lighting for its 1904 opening, which will be a first for the chef in the city.

If you’re like us and want to check out some live entertainment while in town, the hotel is close to plenty of performance venues, including The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, for concerts and Broadway shows.

The Bellevue Hotel is located at 200 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102. For more information or booking, please visit https://www.thebellevuehotel.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)