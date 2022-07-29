Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge for a Sparkly Rooftop Brunch

For brunch or late-night drinks, Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge does it perfectly. Located in Moxy Times Square, the all-season hotel rooftop decked out in sparkles and glitter has an amusement park theme fully equipped with a mini-golf course and so much more. It's a great place to go with a group to sip on fancy cocktails while checking out incredible views of the Empire State Building. Also, it's right in Times Square which makes it an ideal spot before or after a show.

We hit up the space for brunch, which is also quite epic. To get to the rooftop, you'll check in at the Moxy hostess stand on the street level. This is where it comes in handy to have a reservation just to make sure you aren't standing in line. From there, you'll be ushered inside the dark interior, following the hallway to the elevator.

Once you're up to the rooftop, the space is bright and airy, decked out in colorful floral arrangements that make this place feel, well, magical. You'll have your choice of sitting in the restaurant portion with dining tables or the lounge area with a bar feel. We sat in the dining area for brunch, overlooking the large spinning rotating stage with tables decked out in beads and flowers.

The brunch menu isn't huge but it's solid. Enjoy anything from pastries for the table that consist of muffins and cinnamon rolls to avocado toast or egg white frittata. Speaking of savory, if you're looking to stick with something hearty, try the egg sandwich, called Egghead on the Roof with egg, cheese, and bacon sandwiched between a toasted potato bun,

However, if you're craving something extra sweet and want to share, the Pink AF Pancake Stack will surely do the trick. These pretty pink pancakes are piled super high and come with a huge glob of hot pink cotton candy on top.

The desserts are definitely worth a try here, too. You may not be able to handle them after those pancakes, but we say try if you can. They are as pretty as they are delicious with your choice of strawberry Glitter Donuts that come in lavender and pink sprinkles. Did we mention they are also gluten-free? The Jewelry Box made with salted caramel truffle and passionfruit truffle is also a stunner, but nothing beats the massive Strawberry Pink Sundae on the menu when it's hot outside. Made with extra creamy strawberry gelato, this baby is topped with an abundance of toppings that consist of sugary candies, fresh strawberries, and mounds of whipped cream.

The drinks are just as extravagant on their own or with your meal. The Low Battery made with vodka, coconut, mint, and lime is cool and refreshing while the Moira Rose mixed with rose petal gin, Prosecco and raspberry tea is floral and sweet. But this place wouldn't be complete without some over-the-top cocktails. Case in point: The Momager (inspired by Kris Jenner herself), which is crafted with gin, vanilla, and orange cream and served in a glass stiletto.

When you're finished eating, be sure to check out this space in its entirety, including the brand-new Hidden Gem speakeasy, located directly off the lounge area, where you'll enjoy a swanky and secluded indoor experience.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge is an adult wonderland to get lost in. Its fantastical ambiance, gorgeous city views, and over-the-top food and drink selections, all make this place one to remember.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge is located the Moxy Times Square, 485 7th Ave 18th floor, New York, NY 10018. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://moxytimessquare.com/dining/magic-hour-rooftop-bar-lounge/ or call (212) 268-0188.

Photos courtesy of TAO Hospitality Group.