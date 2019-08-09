MORTON'S THE STEAKHOUSE Celebrates National Filet Day with $1 Petite Filet Mignon Sandwiches

On Tuesday, August 13th, Morton's The Steakhouse is celebrating National Filet Day with $1 petite filet mignon sandwiches in the bar area. From opening until 10 p.m., diners can enjoy the mouthwatering miniature sandwiches featuring premium USDA Prime-Aged filet mignon for just one dollar.

Along with delectable filet mignon sandwiches, guests can pair the sandwiches with some of Morton's famous bar bites. Customer favorites include Spinach & Artichoke Dip with toasted French Bread, Parmesan Truffle Fries and Mini Crab Cake BLTs.



"Every year, we look forward to celebrating National Filet Day with our loyal guests at over sixty locations across the country," said Tim Whitlock, Sr. Vice President of Operations, Morton's The Steakhouse. "We invite our diners to enjoy the special discount and share the experience with family and friends."

The New York City Locations for Morton's The Steakhouse are on 551 Fifth Avenue and 136 Washington Street. For more information, please visit: https://www.mortons.com/.

