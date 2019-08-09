FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

MORTON'S THE STEAKHOUSE Celebrates National Filet Day with $1 Petite Filet Mignon Sandwiches

Aug. 9, 2019  
MORTON'S THE STEAKHOUSE Celebrates National Filet Day with $1 Petite Filet Mignon Sandwiches

On Tuesday, August 13th, Morton's The Steakhouse is celebrating National Filet Day with $1 petite filet mignon sandwiches in the bar area. From opening until 10 p.m., diners can enjoy the mouthwatering miniature sandwiches featuring premium USDA Prime-Aged filet mignon for just one dollar.

Along with delectable filet mignon sandwiches, guests can pair the sandwiches with some of Morton's famous bar bites. Customer favorites include Spinach & Artichoke Dip with toasted French Bread, Parmesan Truffle Fries and Mini Crab Cake BLTs.

"Every year, we look forward to celebrating National Filet Day with our loyal guests at over sixty locations across the country," said Tim Whitlock, Sr. Vice President of Operations, Morton's The Steakhouse. "We invite our diners to enjoy the special discount and share the experience with family and friends."

The New York City Locations for Morton's The Steakhouse are on 551 Fifth Avenue and 136 Washington Street. For more information, please visit: https://www.mortons.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Morton's The Steakhouse



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents BUILDING PUPPETEERS Forum
  • Photo Flash: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID At Westport Country Playhouse
  • Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of CABARET at Ivoryton Playhouse?
  • Enjoy A Night Of Broadway Classics, Standards And Pop Hits With Kristin Chenoweth At The Ridgefield Playhouse