L'ARTE DELLA PASTICERRIA in Ramsey, NJ Offers Mother's Day Specials

For any last minute Mother's Day planning, L'Arte della Pasticerria, located in Ramsey N.J., is happy to offer delicious pastries, cakes and even DIY cookie and pizza kits that are perfect for Mom's special day.

L'Arte della Pasticceria is an Italian contemporary cafe and authentic bakery that offers a wide range of classic Italian and speciality desserts from cannoli alla crema to sfogliatelle, plus everything you can want in a bakery!

This Mother's Day, they are offering speciality items like chocolate-covered strawberries, heart-shaped occhio di bue cookies, floral-decorated cakes and more, in addition to their regular menu.

They will also be offering their Sicilian Pizza, Occhio di Bue cookies and Sicilian Almond Flourless Cookies DIY kits that were created to help families stay busy and bond through the art of cooking during this uncertain time.

The Mother's Day menu is attached here and the full menu of pastries and cakes offered can be viewed here. Customers can order cakes, pastries as well as sandwiches for pickup or delivery (up to 10 miles away from Ramsey) through Uber Eats, GrubHub or by calling L'Arte directly. For customer's safety, they have created a pick up station in front of their main door that is contact-free.

L'Arte della Pasticerria is located at 109 E Main St, Ramsey, NJ 07446. Visit their web site at https://www.larte.biz/ or call 201.934.3211.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L'Arte della Pasticerria





