Kids Night on Broadway Dining Deals for 2025

Kids Night on Broadway is coming up soon on August 19th and it’s a great time to introduce youngsters to the joys of theatre on the Great White Way. We love that favorite shows are participating in the offer that gives kids 18 and under a free ticket when accompanied by a full paying adult. Some of the shows that your families will love to see include & Juliet Aladdin, The Great Gatsby, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Mamma Mia, MJ, Stranger Things: The First Shadow and others. The presenting sponsor is The New York Times and it is a program of The Broadway League.

There’s more good news. Restaurants in the Broadway area are offering a free kids’ meal when an adult entrée is purchased. Some of our favorites include Le Rivage, Carnegie Diner & Deli, Carmine’s, Hard Rock Café, Planet Hollywood, Pink Taco, and Shake Shack. There are other restaurants participating and of course, many options for great eats in the Broadway area.

While you’re in the Theatre District, visit Museum of Broadway. You can visit this fascinating spot that is giving 50% off the price of admission from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm with the last admission scheduled for 5:00 pm.

Get ready for Kids Night on Broadway by visiting Home - Kids' Night on Broadway where you can get up to date information about ticket sales, restaurants and special offers.

Photo Credit: Logo courtesy of Broadwayworld