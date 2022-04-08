KISMET BAGELS -From a Pop-up to a New Fishtown Shop

Kismet Bagels began in May 2020 as an idea - a pivot for Jacob and Alexandra Cohen to keep busy while out of work early in the pandemic. It grew to a super successful pop-up/wholesale business, and is now ready for the next step less than two years later. The Cohens will open their first Kismet Bagels brick & mortar location at 113 E. Girard Ave., between Shackamaxon Street and Frankford Ave., on Friday, April 8th at 7 a.m.

The 540 square-foot space will feature takeout ordering, and the store will be open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. or whenever they sell out, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or sellout. Kismet Bagels will continue to wholesale bagel packs and schmears at businesses such as Di Bruno Bros., Riverwards Produce, GoPuff, Rally, Steap and Grind, various farmers' markets, and more.

"All of the people who came to work for us over the past two years have helped build this into a community where people are blossoming," said Jacob. "We're so excited to expand our business and allow more people who have been with us during the pandemic to come onboard full-time. This is a big step for us, and we are ready to finally open our doors."

The shop will feature a fresh bread program with Sam McNamara making sourdough loaves. Pastry chef Erica Pais will provide fresh pastries daily as well as manage the shop. There will be drip coffee from Moonraker Coffee Roasters, grab-and-go items, rotating salads, various bagel sandwiches, loose bagels, loose bialys, schmears, spices and more. All sandwiches will have the option to add a potato latke for $2.50.

"Everybody in the city opened their doors to us during the pandemic, and we're looking forward to doing the same," said Alexandra. "We've been keeping up with pop-ups and our regular business, but now we are excited to open our doors and help other small businesses. It was truly kismet that Jacob and I even launched this business, and that's how we feel about opening our own shop. We are so thrilled to finally have a permanent home."

There will continue to be a large charitable aspect to Kismet Bagels, with proceeds from sales, pop-ups, and other events being donated to charities of Jacob and Alexandra's choice.

Learn more about Kismet Bagels and place orders by visiting http://kismetbagels.com.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kismet Bagels