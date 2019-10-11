JUNOON and CAFE BOULUD Chefs Collaborate on Dinner Menu 10/15 to Benefit Citymeals on Wheels

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michelin Starred Executive Chefs Akshay Bhardwaj of Junoon and Jerrod Zifchak of Café Boulud will join forces for a one-night-only exclusive collaboration dinner at Junoon showcasing the best of fall's flavors. Both chefs will incorporate their unique cooking styles and present a six-course dinner menu with an optional wine pairing available. The six-course dinner menu is $125 per guest or $170 per guest with suggested wine pairings. Each ticket already includes tax, gratuity and non-alcoholic beverages. 10% of the total ticket sales will go to Citymeals on Wheels. Link to purchase tickets + the menu can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flavors-of-fall-cafe-boulud-x-junoon-junoon-dinner-series-tickets-74158523139

Additionally, Chef's Jerrod Zifchak's Black Cod with garam masala beurre monte, roasted squash, fall squash puree, pumpkin seeds will remain on the Junoon menu from October 15 - November 15. After that, Junoon will donate a percentage of the proceeds made from the dish to Citymeals on Wheels.

MENU | Cafe Boulud x Junoon

MANGO CHILI SPHERE (AMUSE BOUCHE x PEHLA SWAD)

TRUFFLE KHICHDI - white truffles, corn smut, roasted corn, masoor and chana daal

BLACK COD - garam masala beurre monte, roasted squash, fall squash puree, pumpkin seeds

LAMB DUO - tandoor lamb chops, braised lamb loin, autumn veggies, saffron cashew sauce, apple two ways.

GREEN CARDAMOM VACHERIN - white chocolate mousse, madagascar vanilla cake, buddha's hand passion fruit curd

*MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE

TICKET TYPES

Dinner Ticket: $125 ALL INCLUSIVE

* 6 Course Tasting Menu Dinner

Dinner + Wine Pairing Ticket: $170 ALL INCLUSIVE

* 6 Course Dinner + Wine Pairing

Café Boulud | Chef Jerrod Zifchak | Executive Chef

Chef Jerrod Zifchak developed his passion for food at a very young age. When he was three years old, his family moved across the country, so his father could pursue a career as a chef-instructor at the Culinary Institute of America. Jerrod always admired his father's love of cooking, and at twelve years old, began helping him in the kitchen and catering events on the weekends. Jerrod followed his father to the Culinary Institute of America to pursue his degree. Throughout his time at the CIA, he worked strenuous hours as a sous chef for the West Park Winery. In 2010, Jerrod enrolled in the Manager-in-Training Program, earning his bachelor's degree while taking on additional responsibilities as a sous chef role and mentoring new groups of students. These experiences have taught him important leadership and organizational skills that he has been able to utilize throughout his career. In 2011, Jerrod ventured to the "Big Apple," where he landed his first job as Chef de Partie, working under Eric Ripert at Le Bernardin. Jerrod rotated through every station in the kitchen and oversaw special events with Chef Ripert himself. After four years at Le Bernardin, he was ready to take the next step in his career and Daniel Boulud came calling. Jerrod officially joined the Café Boulud team as sous chef in the spring of 2015, working directly under Executive Chef Aaron Bludorn. Jerrod contributed his creativity and innovative ideas to the restaurant's sophisticated French menu, while simultaneously managing and educating staff. Over the years, Café Boulud grew to be more than just a restaurant, it became the foundation that shaped him into the dedicated chef and manager he remains today. In June 2019, after four years of working under Daniel and Aaron, Jerrod was handed the reins of the kitchen at Café Boulud. As Executive Chef, Jerrod looks forward to continuing the success of Café Boulud, growing with his team, mentoring young chefs and defining his leadership. Every day, Jerrod reminds himself and the team of their main goal: to provide guests the best possible experience from the moment they walk into the restaurant until the moment they walk out the door.

Junoon | Chef Akshay Bhardwaj | Executive Chef

Chef Akshay Bhardwaj was born in Queens and moved to Closter, New Jersey at a young age where he did his schooling. Homemade Indian food was a daily ritual prepared by his mother which exposed him to the vast array of spices and vegetables used in the cuisine. Akshay found himself drawn to the restaurant industry at an early age. While attending Fordham University Gabelli School of Business in 2012, Akshay started an apprenticeship in the kitchen of Junoon under Chef Adin Langille. His culinary career has been exclusively within the Junoon family. He began as an intern and worked his way up to Lead Line Chef and Tournant/Roundsman. Following a stint at Junoon Dubai, he returned to Junoon in New York to become Junior Sous Chef and eventually Sous Chef in 2015. Along the way, he learned French, Italian and even Japanese techniques working under various chefs, which he applies at Junoon to help push the boundaries of Indian cuisine. He was promoted to the Executive Chef in 2016. Chef Akshay's cooking has a strong emotional component rooted in childhood food memories and how they made him feel. In October 2017, Junoon was awarded a Michelin Star for the seventh year in a row. The restaurant has received one each year since its 2010 debut. Junoon now holds the title of the only Indian restaurant in New York City with a Michelin Star and Executive Chef Akshay Bhardwaj is one of the youngest Indian chefs to be recognized for this coveted award. Prior to embarking on the culinary path Chef Akshay studied Business at Fordham University and is completing a Business degree at Baruch College in New York. His interests include football, basketball, soccer, playing the piano and spending time with family. He visits India regularly, where he enjoys his grandmother's cooking.

ABOUT CITYMEALS ON WHEELS

Citymeals on Wheels (citymeals.org) provides a continuous lifeline of nourishing meals and vital companionship to New York City's homebound elderly. Working in partnership with community-based organizations and senior centers, Citymeals prepares and delivers over 2 million weekend, holiday and emergency meals to more than 18,000 of our frail aged neighbors each year. Last year, nearly 25,000 individuals volunteered over 80,000 hours of their time to Citymeals' mission. Since its founding in 1981, Citymeals has relied on the generosity of its Board of Directors, the City of New York, sponsors and other designated gifts to cover administrative costs. This ensures that 100% of all public donations will be used entirely for the preparation and delivery of meals.

