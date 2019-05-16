J.C. Restoration Volunteers to Produce 109,000 Life-Saving Meals

J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) and hundreds of community members will work to feed thousands of starving children in the developing world. Through a partnership between J.C. Restoration and Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), volunteers will prepare 109,000 life-saving meals at this third FMSC MobilePack event hosted by JCR. The MobilePack will take place October 18, 2019 at the J.C. Restoration campus: 3200 Squibb Avenue, Rolling Meadows, IL.



Community members can support this MobilePack by making a donation to cover meal costs, or by volunteering to package food at the event. Donations may be given immediately, and volunteer registration will be available six weeks prior to the event. We also have sponsorship opportunities available. To learn more or to donate / sponsor, contact Amber Bachman at 800.956.8844 or abachman@jcr24.com.



About Feed My Starving Children

A Christian non-profit founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they're used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. In 2018, FMSC sent food to 61 different countries. The Minnesota-based charity spends 92% of total donations directly on feeding the hungry and has earned the highest four-star rating from Charity Navigator for ten consecutive years.



About FMSC MobilePack

MobilePack events enable children and adults across the United States to pack FMSC's life-giving MannaPack meals. Churches, businesses, community groups and schools in more than 35 states have hosted these food-packing events as a way to foster teamwork and unity, while making a real difference in the fight to prevent and reverse malnutrition. FMSC provides guidance and logistics. Local donors and volunteers provide funds and labor to pack the meals.



About J.C Restoration: J.C. Restoration is one of the fastest growing independent restoration companies in the Midwest. Since 1982, JCR has been successfully restoring damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of Home and Business Owners. JCR offers complete emergency mitigation and restoration services for properties affected by Water, Fire, Smoke, Storms, and Mold. Our Emergency Response Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with vehicles fully stocked and ready for immediate dispatch. Restoration Services Include: Building / Structural Damage, Water Damage, Fire Damage, Emergency Clean-up, Certified Mold Remediation, Contents Restoration, Document Restoration, and Commercial/Large Loss Services. To learn more about J.C. Restoration, please call 800.956.8844 or visit jcr24.com.





