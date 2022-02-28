EnRoute Pinot Noir-A Wine to Treasure

EnRoute Winery was established in California's Russian River Valley in 2007 by the partners of Napa Valley's Far Niente Winery as a culmination of over 30 years of passion for Pinot Noir. Devoted to producing the best Pinot Noir the Russian River Valley has to offer, EnRoute introduced its first wine, "Les Pommiers" Pinot Noir, named for the apple orchards that once flourished in the region. The wine reflects a blend of vineyards primarily from the Green Valley and Sonoma Coast appellations within the overlapping Russian River Valley AVA. It is truly a wine to treasure.

EnRoute 2019 "Les Pommiers" Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley has an SRP of $60. The flagship wine of EnRoute, "Les Pommiers'' reflects the best Pinot Noir that the Russian River Valley has to offer. A blend of fruit from select vineyards within the Russian River Valley AVA, "Les Pommiers" is plush and ripe on the palate, offering bright notes of raspberry preserves and forest floor, plus the baking spice and confectionary accents that result from an elegant balance of new and neutral oak.

It's a well-known fact that Pinot Noir is a wine that is very versatile and can be paired with a variety of foods. Here are some suggestions for three courses that you can savor with EnRoute 2019 "Les Pommiers" Pinot Noir.

Pairing Pinot Noir With Three Courses

-Start with charcuterie. This Pinot is well balanced in structure, making it an ideal bottle to pair with a wide range of meats, cheeses, breads, fruits and vegetables, and dips. A dependable charcuterie choice: Culatello, Asiago and Taleggio, focaccia bread, figs, and olive tapenade.

-Delight in Duck for the main course. With layered notes of raspberry preserves and cloves, this complex red will match the rich flavors of rotisserie duck wonderfully.

-Dark chocolate and Pinot Noir. A perfect pairing. The subtle spice flavors of "Les Pommiers" will take dark chocolate truffles to the next level for dessert.

You can find out more about the wines produced by EnRoute Winery in the Russian River Valley by visiting https://enroutewinery.farniente.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EnRoute