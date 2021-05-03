EATALY NYC DOWNTOWN Becomes A Vibrant World of Color

Eataly NYC Downtown, known for its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking lower Manhattan, has transformed its main restaurant into La Pizza & La Pasta A Colori. Created in collaboration with Color Factory, this new immersive experience will bring together the worlds of food and color for our New York community.

The collaboration was a natural fit from the start: connecting Eataly's expertise in food and wine with Color Factory's artful celebration of color, the two easily found common ground in bringing the downtown New York community together via fun, meaningful, and immersive experiences. With this in mind, the partnership blossomed naturally into a vibrant installation that combines community engagement, visual art, and high-quality food and drink- a veritable feast for New Yorkers' eyes, stomachs, and minds.

In "Somewhere Out There," his installation for Color Factory X Eataly, the artist Eric Rieger, who creates under the name HOTTEA, brings together the lush palette of two sunrises - one in Torino, where Eataly was founded, and one in New York - for a sweeping kaleidoscope that connects these two cities close to Eataly's heart. Under a canopy of multicolored yarn, visitors will have the chance to explore the tastes and tints of Italian cuisine, from the rich golden hue of farm fresh eggs to the deep ruby of Sangiovese wine, the emerald green of fresh DOP basil, and beyond.

The menu is designed entirely around a wealth of colors found naturally in the high-quality ingredients, carefully selected by Eataly's chefs to highlight the rich hues of Italy's cuisine. Named for their principle palettes, each dish dives deep into the way seasonality, aging, sourcing and production affects the appearance of food. Antipasti include options like Giallo in Sfumatura, a selection of unique Italian cheeses in various shades of yellow based on their milk type and traditional natural dyeing methods, served directly on an artist's palette. Bold main courses include showstoppers like Il Riso Nero, a squid ink risotto served with Atlantic sea scallops, and La Carbonara Arancione Per Due, a take on the iconic Roman pasta that highlights the rich golden hues of Happy Egg Co. heirloom eggs. As for pizza, La Pizza Verde will give guests the chance to enjoy traditional Neapolitan pizza in a colorful new way that makes the most of peak seasonal produce, featuring Spring Peas, Mozzarella di Bufala, Pancetta and Pecorino.

Guests will also be able to sip a full spectrum of color with a vibrant cocktail menu that ranges from green to gold to blue, inspired by hues found in nature and infused with both Italian and American spirits. Highlights include Ora d'Oro (Golden Hour), made with Russell's Rye, Cocchi Americano, and honey cardamom syrup, and the refreshing Brezza del Giardino (Garden Breeze), featuring Malfy Limone gin, St. Germain, and cucumber and mint garnish. Two specially designed wine flights will highlight the rich variations in color palette found in Italian wine, with an offering of whites and orange wines and a range of red vintages (including a 2004 Borgogno Barolo Riserva). As they taste, guests will learn why and how wine color changes with a playful swatch book that highlights the vast world of Italian wine, from how to taste to common grape varieties, how wine is made, and beyond.

"We wanted to create an immersive love letter to our downtown community. At Eataly, we are always looking for ways to bring our customers deep into the world of Italian food and drink with our philosophy of 'Eat, Shop, Learn,' and we knew that only one other place could match that kind of passion: it had to be our neighbors at Color Factory," says Beatrice Bernasconi, Store Director of Eataly Downtown. "With our expertise in Italian food and drink, and Color Factory's expertise in the world of color, we knew that this would be a perfect match to give New Yorkers an inspiring and memorable experience together."

When Eataly approached us about this partnership, they explained that they wanted to use color to uplift the downtown and larger NYC community after this really difficult year. That was all we needed to hear to know that this was something we wanted to be a part of. At Color Factory, it's very important to us that we celebrate the culture of the city we're in and actively support the community. We are proud to partner with local institutions on installations that extend the joy of Color Factory to public spaces where they can be enjoyed by even more people. Eataly is a real destination in the city and this partnership presented a wonderful opportunity to bring something joyful and beautiful to the city that we call home." Says Tina Malhotra, Chief Experience Officer of Color Factory

"When I was approached by Color Factory to do an installation for Eataly with the theme of sunrises in Torino and New York City, I immediately thought of the light phenomenon known as 'atmospheric refraction,'" says artist HOTTEA. "This installation is a celebration of finding our loved ones again, knowing this whole time we have been under the same great sky - experiencing the same sunrises and sunsets - even while we remain apart. Though the light may shine differently throughout the world, we are all connected by love, light, and the same great sky."

To bring the colorful space to life, Eataly will host a series of events open to the public and special guests from our New York community, from kids events and live music to interactive moments with local artists, guest mixologists, and more. Guests will be able explore the upcoming events schedule throughout the coming months.

In keeping with the mission to help our New York community see the colors of the world, Eataly is partnering with EnChroma, which makes special glasses that enable people with color blindness to see an expanded range of colors vibrantly, clearly and distinctly for the first time. Eataly will have a set of EnChroma glasses permanently available for guests with color blindness to borrow and wear during their visit. A portion of all proceeds from the La Pizza & La Pasta A Colori menu will be donated to EnChroma's Color Accessibility Program to help provide EnChroma glasses to local New York libraries for color blind patrons to borrow. Eataly and EnChroma will also host an upcoming event specifically for color blind New Yorkers and dedicated to a celebration of color accessibility.

In accordance with CDC and state protocol, La Pizza & La Pasta A Colori will be operating and opening with the following safety guidelines: temperature check, capacity limits, limited contact with our team, reservations on OpenTable, distancing between customers, and more - our protocol is outlined in our Restaurant Safety Manifesto.

About Eataly NYC Downtown:

Focused on providing high quality, sustainable products for all, Eataly is the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, transforming the way consumers experience food, beverage and, culture. At Eataly, guests have the unique opportunity to experience Italian culture through markets, counters, cafés, restaurants and educational offerings that explore the best food and beverage options Italy's 20 regions and the world has to offer. Since Oscar Farinetti first opened Eataly Torino Italy in 2007, his philosophy has spread to 39 stores across the world, including our US flagship NYC Flatiron (2010), Chicago (2013), NYC Downtown (2016), Boston (2016), L.A. (2017), Vegas (2018), Toronto (2019), and Dallas (2020). Eataly NYC Downtown, the authentic Italian marketplace, opened in NYC is 2016. The culinary destination, located in the heart of the Financial District, features food counters, restaurants and bars, and one cafes, and a market that all offer traditional Italian food in a vibrant ambiance. To learn more about Eataly please visit www.Eataly.com.

About Color Factory:

Color Factory is an interactive exhibit that celebrates the discovery, serendipity, and generosity of color. Our experiential installations are inspired by each city we visit and engage every sense in unexpected ways.

Each of our experiences is thoughtfully designed to awaken natural curiosity and uninhibited play. Every hue is hand-selected and paired with a sensory experience to unleash the full impact of color. We carefully curate palettes based on the locale and seek to creatively connect our visitors to it.

At the core of our mission and work are the artists of Color Factory. These creatives, designers, and makers tell their unique stories through multidimensional performance of color and place. We also collaborate closely with local nonprofits, brands, and governments, ensuring we're representing our cities in ways that respect and resonate with the community.

Color Factory debuted in San Francisco in 2017 and now has unique locations in New York and Houston. To learn more, visit https://colorfactory.co/.

About HOTTEA:

HOTTEA is an Emmy award winning artist who successfully balances large-scale commissions with his roots in street art and graffiti. By being able to research and install in everyday spaces where one would not typically see art installations, the artist has gained knowledge of how people interact with art on a broader scale. Some of the cities and spaces the artist has recently worked in include the Sydney Opera House, SCOPE satellite art show (Miami Art Basel), the Artmossphere Biennale in Moscow, and the MADE festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and NY Fashion Week. His accomplishments range from collaborations with Sesame Street to un-commissioned interventions in Santa Monica California. HOTTEA is an artist that prides himself in the quality and the concept of his artwork both on the street and in museums.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Eataly NYC Downtown and Color Factory