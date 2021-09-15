DISARONNO VELVET and RUSSIAN STANDARD ORIGINAL VODKA Partner to Launch “Velvet White Russian” Cocktail

We are pleased to share the news about the national partnership between Disaronno Velvet and Russian Standard Original Vodka and their launch of the Velvet White Russian. The Velvet White Russian is a unique twist on the popular White Russian cocktail that simply combines 1 part Disaronno Velvet, 1 part Russian Standard Original Vodka and 2 parts cream, served in a rocks glass over ice. It's easy to make and sure to please.

"Disaronno is honored to partner with Russian Standard to bring the Velvet White Russian to life. It's the perfect drink to enjoy as we transition to cooler weather," said Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President of Brand & Trade Marketing for Disaronno International USA. "Consumers are constantly looking for cocktail ideas that are easy to make and will add fun and excitement to their at-home drinking occasions. The White Russian is once again rising in popularity, and we are excited to offer a unique take on the drink to a national level."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with iconic brand Disaronno, for the ultimate White Russian experience," said Kellyann MacLean, Marketing Director for Roust USA. "The combination of our premium Russian Standard Original Vodka mixed with the smooth texture of Disaronno Velvet makes for a luxurious tasting encounter that will be sure to tantalize the taste buds of spirits connoisseurs and cocktail lovers alike."

The Velvet White Russian blends the creamy hints of toffee and apricot from Disaronno Velvet with the traditional Russian vodka wheat taste and aromas of fresh baked-bread from Russian Standard Original Vodka. The collaboration's unique variation on the classic recipe, the Velvet White Russian elevates the use of an Italian cream liqueur combined with a classic Russian-style vodka. From brunch to post-dinner, the Velvet White Russian is a perfect accompaniment to keep warm during the fall and winter months, whether fireside with friends or in the comfort of your own home.

Both Disaronno Velvet and Russian Standard Original Vodka are available nationwide. The suggested retail price for Disaronno Velvet is $29.99 and the suggested retail price of Russian Standard Original Vodka is $17.99.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disaronno Velvet and Russian Standard Original Vodka