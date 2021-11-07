DISARONNO & KORBEL PROSECCO-Simple and Elegant “Italian Sparkler” Cocktail Recipe

Discover a wonderful drink for holiday parties, brunching, aperitivo hour, as a post-meal toast or for your anytime go-to cocktail. The world's favorite Italian liqueur, Disaronno Originale and Korbel, the leading California sparkling wine, have partnered to create the "Italian Sparkler" a delicious bubbly cocktail that will add fun & flavor to any celebration. It is taste perfection, stylish, and easy to prepare.

Disaronno Originale, bursts with the warm flavors of nuts, caramel, and fruit, and extends those notes with the sparkling verve and crisp profile of Korbel Prosecco. The Italian Sparkler brings together the Italian liqueur icon with one of Italy's leading sparkling wines, elevating the classic appeal of both Amaretto and Prosecco in a single glass.

And it's so easy to prepare for family and friends. Here's the recipe!

Italian Sparkler

Ingredients:

-1 oz Disaronno Originale

-3 oz Korbel Prosecco

Method: Add Disaronno Originale and Korbel Prosecco to a flute glass.

"Disaronno is thrilled to partner with Korbel to bring the Italian Sparkler to life," said Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President of Brand & Trade Marketing for Disaronno International USA. "Consumers are constantly looking for cocktail ideas that are easy to make and will add fun and excitement to their at home drinking occasions. The Italian Sparkler really delivers on all fronts."

Both Disaronno Originale (SRP $27.99, BUY HERE) and Korbel Prosecco [or Korbel Brut] (SRP: $14,99, BUY HERE) are available nationwide.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers