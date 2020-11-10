DIPLOMATICO RUM and MOMBACHO CIGARS Pairing for the Aficionado

DIPLOMATICO RUM and MOMBACHO CIGARS

Pairing is personal. Without fail, we like what we like but our palate continues to evolve as it takes on new flavor combinations and we explore the reaches of our own senses. Every so often, there is a taste so delicious and iconic, it inspires a whole new category. Welcome Diplomático By Mombacho Cigars S.A., the first ever cigar blend made to be paired with not just any spirit, but exclusively Diplomático Rum.

Claudio Sgroi, Mombacho's Master Blender researched and carefully studied the flavors and characteristics of Diplomatico's Rum. The rum's flagship expression, the Reserva Exclusiva, opens up with aromas of orange peel, toffee and licorice, and follows on with notes of toffee fudge that offer a seductive, long-lasting finish. Sgroi's inspiration was to not only elevate the pairing of a fine cigar and rum, but to create a new, one-of-a-kind experience. Constructed with a flavorful profile of nuts, wood, cream, and spice, the cigar creates an elegant balance to this sipping rum.

Diplomático Rum is a super-premium rum brand renowned for its superior taste, quality and mixability - distinctive taste profile is the result of a unique rum-making process. Produced by Destilerías Unidas S.A. (DUSA) in Venezuela, Diplomático is an independent, family-owned brand recognized as one of the finest rums in the world.

In addition, Mombacho will donate a percentage of sales to the Nicaraguan no-profit organization Carita Felíz Kinder based in Granada to help children in need. Concurrently, Diplomático Rum will be donating to I Love Venezuela Foundation, a non-profit organization raising awareness about social issues in Venezuela.

For more information on Mombacho Cigars, please visit https://mombachocigars.com/.

For more information on Diplomático Rum, please visit https://rondiplomatico.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Diplomático Rum

