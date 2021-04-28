Cooking Time: LOVE CRUNCH Makes Tasty Brunch Dishes for Mom

Love Crunch, the granola brand by Nature's Path, has tasty recipes that are ideal to prepare for mom and the family on Mother's Day. Salted Caramel Sticky Buns and Ruby Red Nice Cream will be welcome additions to your brunch menu and they are also delicious "better for you" anytime treats.

The Salted Caramel Sticky Buns are made with Love Crunch's Salted Caramel Granola and the Ruby Red Nice Cream features Dark Chocolate Macaroon Granola. These vegan-friendly desserts will definitely impress.

You can feel especially good about purchasing Love Crunch. The granolas are made with fair trade ingredients and for every product sold, the equivalent is donated to food banks in need. So not only do you get to indulge in delicious granola, you help to give back with every bite.

Check out these two delightful recipes, gather your ingredients and enjoy!

To learn more about Love Crunch, explore their varieties, get more recipes, and to shop, visit https://www.naturespath.com/en-us/love-crunch/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Love Crunch