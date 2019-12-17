Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining in NYC â€“ Let Top Chefs Cook for You

Just in case cooking is not on your Christmas to-do list, check out some of the spots that are making meals to remember on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Whether you're going solo, having a friends gathering, or an all-out family party, these are restaurants you want to know about. Advance reservations are suggested for all of the restaurants. We have listed offerings Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the restaurants that are open for both days. Celebrate and enjoy!

CHRISTMAS EVE

La Pulperia (Upper East Side) This restaurant that offers rustic Latin and European fusion cuisine by Chef Carlos Barroz is celebrating Christmas Eve with special dinner hours from 4 PM to 10 PM. They will be offering an exclusive 3-course, prix fixe menu for $59 (also available à la carte) that features dishes like Salmon Brulee, Huitlacoche Empanadas, Pachu Fish Ribs, 14-Day Dry Aged NY Strip Sirloin, Tres Leches and Chocolate Mousse. Visit: http://www.pulperianyc.com/.

Tavolino (Hell's Kitchen) On Christmas Eve at this new homestyle Italian restaurant, chef/owner Nick Accardi is serving a four-course Feast of the Seven Fishes prix-fixe menu for $55 per person with special dishes that pay homage to his Sicilian grandmothers. The first course kicks off the meal with a seafood platter featuring Baked Clams, Grilled Portuguese Sardines, Grilled Calamari with Salmoriglio, and Cardoons Palermitana. For the second course, guests can choose from the following dishes: Sicilian-style Tuna Crudo, Stewed Baby Octopus and Scungilli Fra Diavolo, or Risotto with Crabmeat. The third course includes a choice of either Lobster Ravioli in Saffron Cream or Cod Positano, and for dessert, guests can indulge in Belgian Chocolate Espresso Mousse or a Sicilian Cannoli. Visit: https://tavolinonyc.com/.

Christos Steakhouse (Astoria) The Steakhouse is a great place for Astoria residents to dine on Christmas Eve. The menu features Meditteranean starters like Charred Octopus and Gyro Tacos along with entrées such as the 63 ounce Porterhouse, the Colorado Lamb Rack, and the Surf & Turf for Two that includes a 10 ounce filet mignon and a two-pound lobster served with two salads and two sides. Visit: https://www.christossteakhouse.com/.

Faro (Brooklyn) This Christmas Eve, diners can celebrate the Italian-American way with a one-of-a-kind 5-course seafood feast inspired by Chef/owner Kevin Adey's own extended family tradition. Christmas Eve, diners can celebrate the Italian-American way with a one-of-a-kind Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner at Faro. Not your nonna's dinner, this annual Faro tradition inspired by Chef/owner Kevin Adey's own extended family tradition, is a true seafood lover's feast featuring crab, uni, shrimp, bottarga, scallops, cod and caviar. Dish details are below and the tasting menu is $110 per person with an optional wine pairing for $55. The dinner will be served on Christmas Eve from 6pm to 9:30pm. Visit: http://farobk.com/.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Malibu Farm (Seaport District, NYC) The restaurant is known for sourcing the finest organic foods locally they take great pride in their community. Malibu Farm is offering a Christmas Day Pre-Fix meal with a regular children's menu available for ages 12 years old and younger. Highlights of the Christmas menu includes Tuscan Chickpea & Kale Soup; Seared Branzino; Prime Rib; and Chocolate Cake. Visit: https://www.malibufarm.nyc/.

HORTUS NYC (Nomad) The elevated modern Asian casual fine dining destination is helmed by Executive Chef Youjin Jung (Del Posto, Osteria Mozza, DB Bistro & Oster Bar, Boulud Sud), will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They will be offering their regular lunch, dinner and prix fixe menus along complimentary amuse bouche such as Truffle Arancini and Korean Sausage Pate Choux. Holiday specials to be offered on December 24th and 25th only include A5 Miyazaki Wagyu with edamame and wasabi puree, as well as White Truffle Noodle with truffle butter and Thai chili. Visit: https://www.hortusnyc.com/.

Trademark Taste + Grind (Garment District) The restaurant will be open for Christmas dinner from 4-9pm. The venue will be serving a $55 3-course menu. For starters, guests will have the choice of Meatballs, Pasta E Fagioli, Shaved Fennel & Arugula Salad, or Speck Wrapped Scallops before moving on to the second course. For the main, choose between Prime Rib, Pan Roasted Salmon, Braised Lamb Shank, Rigatoni Bolognese, or Risotto. Christmas dinner wouldn't be complete without dessert. Guests will have a choice of Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake, Sticky Toffee Pudding, or Trademark's signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet. Visit: https://trademarktaste.com/.

Tsukimi (East Village) The modern Kaiseki restaurant invites diners to enjoy their seasonal twelve-course tasting menu for $195 per person featuring dishes like the signature Shinogi Course with Kaluga caviar, sea urchin, and egg topped with a smooth potato puree on a bed of sushi rice. Guests also have the option to indulge in an eye-opening beverage pairing experience with fun varieties of sake and wine for an additional $125 per person. Visit: https://www.tsukimi.nyc/.

Sakagura (East Village) On Christmas Day, this Japanese restaurant and sake bar is offering a complimentary glass of sparkling sake (Hakkaisan Awa) when the whole table orders the signature omakase course ($100 per person). The omakase includes dishes such asChawanmushi (seasonal steamed egg custard), Wagyu Ishiyaki, and Uzaku (vinegar-marinated grilled eel with cucumber). There is a limited quantity, so call the restaurant to secure the order beforehand. Visit: https://www.sakagura.com/eastvillage.

CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY

Il Gattapardo (Midtown) The Leopard at des Artistes (Upper West Side) Both restaurnants will be offering their Festa dei Sette Pesci menu alongside their a la carte menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Dishes include items like like Baccalá Mantecato, creamy cured cod fish on toasted country bread and pickles; Puntarelle with Cetara anchovy; Mussel and Sardinian Fregola Soup; andGrilled Dover Sole. The menus are offerred on Monday, 12/24 and Tuesday 12/25. Hours of operation for lunch are 12-3 pm and dinner 5-10 pm. Note: The Leopard will not be open for lunch on Christmas Eve. For information about Il Gattapardo, visit: http://ilgattopardonyc.com/. For information about The Leopard at des Artistes, visit: http://www.theleopardnyc.com/.

Baccarat Hotel New York (Midtown) Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, they will be offering a special three-course prix-fixe Christmas menu created by two Michelin-Starred Chef, Gabriel Kreuther (Baccarat Hotel's Culinary Director.) The menu will feature inventive gourmet dishes including Seared Scallops (Celery Root, Black Truffle), Roasted Duck Breast (Cranberry, Turnips, Crispy Kale, American Wagyu Beef Coulotte "Au Poivre" (Crushed Fingerling Potato, Roasted Cauliflower, Mushrooms),Buche De Noel (Spiced Chocolate Biscuit, Tahitian Vanilla Creme Chantilly, Cranberry Ice Cream), Apple Strudel (Maple Ice Cream, Candied Pecans) and more. The menu will be offered December 24th and December 25th from 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM. $165++/person, Children's menu available at $80++. Reservation only with full deposit. Limited seating. Visit: https://www.baccarathotels.com/.

The Lambs Club (Theatre District) On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, The Lambs Club will also be offering guests a delicious 3-Course Christmas Dinner. Guests can dine for $95 per person and $50 per child (for children under 12). The dinner will consist of a choice of five appetizers, four entrees, four desserts and sides for the table. Guests can make reservations for this dinner from 5:00-9:00 PM on Christmas Eve and from 5:00-10:00 PM on Christmas Day. To make reservations, please call The Lambs Club at 212.997.5262. Below, please also find a link to view and download images from The Lambs Club. Visit: http://www.thelambsclub.com/.

Carmine's (Times Square and Upper West Side) The restaurant is serving delicious Italian specials for the holiday. On Christmas Eve, guests can enjoy dishes like Spaghetti Carbonara ($43); Stuffed Salmon ($65) with crab, scallops, and shrimp; and a Rack of Lamb ($90) in a red wine sauce with roasted vegetables. On Christmas Day, specials include Misti Salad ($37), Capellini Marechiara ($53) with seafood and Italian peppers in a red clam sauce, and Prime Rib ($106) with contadina potatoes, portobello mushrooms, and broccoli rabe. There will also be drink specials available such as Frosty Pear Punch and a Sicilian Mule. Visit: https://www.carminesnyc.com/.

Virgil's Real BBQ (Times Square) Legendary BBQ joint Virgil's is celebrating Christmas with a few specials. On Christmas Eve, the specials include Baby Back Ribs ($32.95), Seared Halibut ($26.95) with chipotle cream sauce, and Pumpkin Pie ($7.95). The restaurant will also serve the Baby Back Ribs ($32.95) on Christmas Day, along with Fried Snapper ($26.95) with citrus sauce and Roasted Prime Rib ($27.95). A Cranberry Gobbler cocktail special will also be available. Visit: https://www.virgilsbbq.com/.

CATCH NYC (Meatpacking District) They will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5:00-11:00PM. In addition to the full a la carte menu, Christmas dishes will include: Roasted Delicata Squash Salad (mint, pomegranate, truffle goat cheese, honey roasted walnuts), Slow Cooked Herb Crusted Lamb Leg (mustard, balsamic lamb jus), Potato Dauphinoise (celery root cream), and Christmas Poptart (peppermint-white chocolate filling, coco-nib ice cream). Visit: https://catchrestaurants.com/catchnyc/.

The Wilson (NoMad) The restaurant is open on Christmas Eve offering their regular menu until 9:00 pm. On Christmas Day they have a Prix Fixe three-course meal for $55 per guest. The venue will be open from 4:00-9:00pm. The Prix Fixe menu begins with a first course choice of Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad, Curried Pumpkin Soup, NYC Burrata or Grilled Octopus. After finishing a delicious first course, guests will move on-to the main General Wilson's Chicken, Pan Seared Salmon, Chestnut Ravioli, or Braised Short Rib. Indulge in something sweet for dessert and choose from Bourbon Cherry Cobbler, Chocolate Pudding, or Seasonal Sorbet. Visit: https://thewilsonnyc.com/.

Lexington Brass (Midtown East) The restaurant will serve breakfast from 7:00-11:00AM, lunch from 11:30AM-5:00PM and dinner from 5:00-11:00PM on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, brunch will be served from 7:00AM-4:00PM and dinner from 4:00-11:00PM.In addition to the full a la carte menu, Christmas Day dishes will include Butternut Squash Soup (maple brioche crouton, sautéed pancetta, thyme),Herb Crusted Prime Rib (green beans, orange zest, jus), Fully Loaded Potato Puree (candied bacon, cippolini onions, cheddar cheese, scallions), and Warm Molten Lava Cake (vanilla bean ice cream, salted caramel). Visit: https://lexingtonbrass.com/.

MIFUNE New York (Midtown East) The Michelin-recognized Japanese restaurant in midtown helmed by Executive Chefs Yuu Shimano and Tomohiro Urata will be offering an eight-course menu for Christmas Eve and Day. Highlights from the menu include Confit of Arctic Char with parmesan herb sablé and an aromatic salad; Seared Scallop with chestnut and winter truffle sauce; Lobster Ibérico Chorizo and Beef Foie Gras Wellington with foie gras winter truffle sauce. MIFUNE New York will have two seatings at 6pm and 8:30pm. The menu is priced at $150 per person with an optional wine and sake pairing for $70. Visit: https://www.mifune-restaurant.com/.

