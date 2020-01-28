Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Joseph Mastrella of LUCIANO'S RISTORANTE in Rahway, NJ

Joseph Mastrella is the Executive Chef/Partner at Luciano's Ristorante in Rahway, New Jersey. A native of Bayonne, he currently resides in Wall, NJ. Mastrella is 44 years old and has already accomplished a great deal in his culinary career.

Mastrella grew up in a household surrounded by a family that loved to cook. His father was originally a farmer in Sicily and his mother enjoyed working part-time in numerous kitchens. He started cooking early at the early age of 12.

After high school, Mastrella enrolled in the Hudson County Community College Culinary Arts program that gave him the skills needed to excel. Upon graduating, he was involved in corporate dining. Within a year, he moved on and landed a job with Louis Spost at the Short Hills Hilton. This experience exposed him to a unique variety of fine foods from different regions and styles throughout the world. The acclaimed hotel in Essex County received the AAA Five Diamond award.

As he continued his career, Mastrella joined the Dry Dock Restaurant family for 5 years as Executive Chef and Director of Operations overseeing Spirito Grill, Arthurs Landing, and the NY Waterway Cafes. He then assumed positions as Executive Chef at Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank, and then General Manger at Coccola Ristorante in Hillsborough.

In 2008, Mastrella made his way to downtown Rahway where he has been serving as Executive Chef at Luciano's Ristorante. The restaurant is located walking distance from the train station and just blocks away from the Union County Performance Arts Theater. Chef Joseph and Luciano's Ristorante have been very involved in the revitalization of the city's downtown business and arts district by offering a destination for people from all over the area to come by and enjoy a pleasurable dining experience.

Mastrella's menus reflect a mix of sharing style appetizers, interesting and tasty salads, homespun and clever pasta selections, wonderful grilled steaks and delicate fish. "When I put menus together, I concentrated mainly on food aromas, flavor combinations and plate presentations, and not in that order," explains Mastrella. "Guests see the food first, experience its scent as it is placed in front of them, and last but not least, they taste it, so that each element is taken into extreme and critical consideration"

As Executive Chef, Mastrella is currently leading the Luciano's team to an outstanding level of food and service. He commented, "I love to cook and I express how I feel in my food."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking began at a young age. Growing up in a household that loved to cook, it was just natural to find my passion in cooking. My father, being a dairy farmer in Sicily and my mother always working in various kitchens always came together at the dinner table. In our home, the kitchen has always been the heart of the house.

Who were some of your career mentors?

When I was 12 years old, my first job was for Luciano Ventrone. He owed a local restaurant in Bayonne named San Vito. I am proud to say it is thriving there today. Here is where I started the foundation and drive for this industry. After culinary school and along the way, I was privileged to work with Chef Louis Spost at the Hilton of Short Hills. Being there exposed to many different styles of cuisines along side working with many great chefs. It also gave me the experience to cook with many exotic ingredients from all over the world. Here is where I was able to develop and ignite my culinary sense. Few years later, I joined the Drydock restaurant family. It was the home to Spirito Grill and the award winning Arthur's Landing. I had the privilege to work with Howard Greenstone, Operator/VP of the Company. Mr. Greenstone is a true visionary and not just in culinary sense, but also in guest hospitality, which is how my managing style began to merge with my culinary background.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My Culinary style has evolved throughout my career as a chef. The one thing I learned is that ingredients always come first. I continually try to maintain the simplicity in my style, allowing flavors to speak for themselves. Though I am inspired by many different cultures and cuisines, you can see that my style is mostly influence by my love for the classical Mediterranean Italian with a modern twist.

What do you consider the most distinguishing feature of your work as a chef?

I feel that as a chef, I always try my best to be a great leader and mentor with and for my team. When creating dishes and developing recipes, I take the inspiration from a classic recipe and give it a simple twist. Today, using this technique is how "our signature dishes" on our menu are comprised.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

My Favorite meal is breakfast, but I can not leave out my love for pizza at any meal of the day! Egg cookery has always been my favorite since I was a little boy. With this one single ingredient, "the egg" , you can create endless amounts of dishes suitable for any meal, not just breakfast. Sometimes the simplest ingredients are the hardest to master and cook to perfection. My obsession for pizza is my next go to. I sometimes just crave the crisp crunch you get from the perfect pizza crust highlighted with the freshest ingredients.

Tell me a little about your restaurant for our readers.

I am confident that Luciano's Italian restaurant will truly make a lasting impression on you with it's Tuscan flare. The distinctive architectural interior is complimented with a new traditional cuisine, making Luciano's the perfect place for an extraordinary time. Our impressive fireplaces matched with the relaxing lounge area will allow you to indulge and enjoy the tantalizing food which is complimented with a world class wine list. Whether you are enjoying an evening out in historical Rahway, or celebrating a special event, you can be assured of an extraordinary experience in one of the three impressive dining rooms. Our Private dining rooms are not only able to accommodate your private family parties but also corporate events and even business meetings with easy accessibility to Wi-Fi. Whether you are looking to plan an engagement party, shower, or a simple surprise birthday party we are here for you to make it a memorable event. You can even have Lucianio's come home with our professional catering menu and trained staff. Mangia...Vivere Bene.

Luciano's Ristorante & Lounge is located at 1579 Main Street Rahway, N.J. 07065. It is a short walk from the Rahway train station and UCPAC. Convenient parking and valet service is available. For more information, menus, and operating hours, visit www.lucianosristorante.com and call 732.815.1200.

